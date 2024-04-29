What The Viva Team Has Been Crushing On This April

The things that caught our hearts this month, from pink pants to pepper mills.

It’s sweater weather and the Viva team is stocking up in the form of relaxed boyfriend jackets and classic black turtlenecks that also come in cobalt and red. Because not everything has to do with how cold it’s getting, our fashion director is currently absorbed by an incredibly moving stalker drama, while another is eyeing some handy things for the kitchen.

Francesca Pecchenino pink cotton pants

I’m in need of a pair of weekend trousers. I want pants with no zips, no belt loops and no responsibilities. Pants that encourage me to leave my phone at home, prance across fields and to recline on the couch. These pastel pink cotton ones might do the trick. They’re rendered in a cheery but subtle colourway and feature precise ruching at the waistband. Francesca Pecchenino’s breezy design promises to bridge the gap between my Saturday morning wakeup and midday cafe visit — almost PJ comfy but casually crisp. I, of course, also love the black version (and, admittedly, they’d likely be better suited to my weekday uniform). $259, from Black Box Boutique. — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

Laing Home Boston boyfriend jacket

Over the past five years, I’ve amassed quite the collection of blazers. In my wardrobe, you’ll find a rainbow-ready selection of neon orange, emerald green and candy pink, through to timeless neutrals like taupe and black. But while they differ in colour they’re all similar in cut, with fitted sleeves and a nipped waist. I’ve had my eye on this boyfriend blazer from Laing Home for a while now, a soft, slouchy style that lends a laid-back look to an otherwise traditional, tailored piece. Whether slung casually over my shoulders or worn the proper way with a crisp white tee peeping from underneath, this style is sure to satisfy a gap in my current blazer rotation. $499, from Laing. — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Martino Gamper Spitz grinders

I know it’s ludicrous in this climate to pay a combined total of $590 for a pair of salt and pepper mills, but the heart wants what it wants, and mine wants walnut grinders. They’re from Italian-born designer Martino Gamper, the man behind those geometric stools that are basically everywhere, and who has taken his love for all things angular into the kitchen. $295 for one in ash or walnut, from Simon James. — Julia Gessler, multimedia journalist

Richard Gadd as Donny and Jessica Gunning as Martha in the Netflix series ‘Baby Reindeer’. Photo / Ed Miller, Netflix

Baby Reindeer on Netflix

To my sweet relief, this month, the long and drawn-out process of being invested in a show like Married At First Sight Australia finally came to an end. So, what better way to move on than to watch something even more depressing, like Baby Reindeer. Depressing in a different sense, of course. This real-life dramatisation from Richard Gadd’s adaptation of his 2019 Edinburgh Festival one-man show is an eye-opening account of two highly personal ordeals: firstly, his emotional abuse at the hands of Martha, a woman who stalked Gadd for years and inundated him with thousands of unwanted messages; and secondly, the prolonged period of rape he experienced at the hands of a powerful abuser named Darrien. While Gadd has made concerted efforts to keep his tormentors’ identities ambiguous, it hasn’t stopped internet sleuths from going down rabbit holes to find out who these people are in real life, which in itself presents another ethical conundrum of how we treat people with severe mental health issues. While Gadd’s incredibly moving performance in the show segues between fiction and real life with devastating results, Jessica Gunning’s portrayal of Martha is both terrifying and tragic. — Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Francie Swoon knit

These slightly cooler mornings and nights have me considering my knitwear collection and what it is lacking. A classic black turtleneck seems to be the style I need to add to my wish-list. I have currently been adoring the new collection pieces from Francie, a Melbourne-founded and now Auckland-based knitwear label. An array of minimal yet luxurious-looking knits in all the cosy colourways, including a few brights such as cobalt and red, can be found here. This simple, effortless knit caught my attention. I like the oversized fit of this piece and the wider turtle-neck detail is also a great feature. $465, from Francie. — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

