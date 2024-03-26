The things that caught our hearts this month, from a denim jacket to a handy cookbook stand.

This month was especially good for our kitchens: there’s a dough scraper that makes easy work of tenacious mixtures, and a cookbook stand that means one editor doesn’t have to wedge her culinary bibles under the coffee machine anymore. We’ve also been thinking about being bundled up in a denim jacket that’s also a shirt, donning thick socks, and smelling like a tropical island. Scroll on for these and more things we’re loving this month.

Twenty-seven Names jacket

I’m crushing on the Starry Night Jacket from Twenty-seven Names. Yes, I’m oversubscribed in the jacket department but this denim version blurs the line between jacket and shirt meaning it’ll come in handy for almost any occasion. I like the drop shoulder and four-pocket design, but best of all the indigo colour feels refreshing and uplifting, just what I need as we slide into winter. $740, from Twentysevennames.co.nz — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor, lifestyle premium

Frances Nation dough scraper

I like to cook and I like to have the things, meaning the gadgets and the tools and the superfluous bits and pieces required to navigate cooking in a kitchen. No one really needs a scraper, but there’s something satisfying about seeing people use one. Good for scraping sticky dough when baking, getting your bench or cutting board clean; or perhaps sliding your vegetables into the pan from the cutting board in one clean sweep. $15, from Francesnation.com — Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Brother Vellies mules Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

I’m never not obsessing over impractical shoes because what would life be like if not at least a little bit thrilling. I spied these shoes on one of our recent Viva brides Briar Figueroa, who introduced me to this incredible brand and I could not resist this particular style with a vintage-inspired pattern. A fabulous pair to add some jazz to any traditional autumnal outfit. The brand’s mission is to sustain artisanal jobs and keep traditional African design practices and techniques alive while vowing their styles never go on sale. $1150, from Brothervellies.com — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Sokken socks

Lately, I’ve found one region of my closet has left me in the lurch during my morning routine. I’m consistently delayed by my dismal sock collection, left rummaging through my drawers to find any that have a vague resemblance to each other and no major holes. No more! I refuse to stomp around in this sudden autumn chill with numb toes. In my search for an upgrade, I’ve come across this cheery Sokken Prairie pair. The rib promises more structural security than my usual flimsy purchases. I’m also really taken with their colourways — this green and blue pair is full of character, though I’m also likely to be persuaded by the seasonally sweet “rhubarb” purple. $22, from Widdess.com — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist

Nothing appeals to me more right now than smelling like a coconut as we head into the depths of winter, and although this mist from cult-favourite brand Sol de Janeiro is technically a mix of caramel, pistachio and vanilla, the result is sweet and undoubtedly summery. It’s on my list for the next time I dash into Mecca. $74, from Mecca.com — Julia Gessler, multimedia journalist

Dinosaur Designs vase

For my birthday last year, my best friend gave me a pair of pink Resin Stone Servers by Dinosaur Designs. Difficult to source at the time, she had them shipped from Australia to surprise me on the day. The brand is much easier to find these days, now that it’s stocked online and in-store at Superette. I’m desperate to build on my DD collection, and have my eye on this sculptural vase to style alongside other pieces atop the buffet table in our living room. $389, from Superette.co.nz — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Michael Marriott book stand

My current system of wedging an open cookbook under the coffee machine to keep my place isn’t optimal, so I’ve been eyeing up this elegant Essex-made book stand by British designer Michael Marriott. Easy to clean, foldable and hangable, it will also mean less grubby fingerprints on my recipe books. $59, from Klay.co.nz — Emma Gleason, deputy editor, lifestyle audience

More Viva team picks

From beauty products to books.

What we’ve been crushing on this February. From comfy bras to olive oil.

What we’ve been crushing on this January. A new sofa, a strappy top and more.

Star power: The Viva team’s favourite celebrity beauty buys. From a nostalgia-inducing lip gloss to a moisturiser that perfectly primes for makeup.

The most hotly anticipated books of 2024, according to our writers and editors. They’re sensitive, magical and hectic — and will possibly change the way you live.

The Viva team’s desert island beauty products. They may not be practical for a castaway, but we can’t go without them.