The things that caught our hearts this month, from a new sofa to a striped and strappy top.

This month, the things that had our hearts were totems helping us hold on to summer — an alt-rock meets folk meets gospel sibling four-piece that makes music feel transcendental, a striped and strappy shirt that defies the dress codes of the office. There’s also a great book for some gravity (it “investigates the infrastructure and influence of online life”) and a great coat, because winter’s loudly sung hero remains invaluable.

Infinity Song

January is one of those months when you want to try to find ways to elongate the summer vibes as long as possible, and a good transcendent soundtrack can provide that. On rotation for me at the moment (along with André 3000′s genius instrumental-only album New Blue Sun) is Infinity Song, a New York-based sibling soft-rock band whose 2023 release Metamorphosis is the album of the summer for me. Fusing alt-rock with classical, folk, and gospel, songs like Haters Anthem and Slow Burn are among my favourites. Finding their fan base through pop-up street performances in subway stations and Central Park, it didn’t take long for Jay-Z to sign them to his record label Roc Nation in 2016. Sublime. — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Kate Sylvester's denim Cooper coat, which will also be available in an indigo colourway.

Kate Sylvester Cooper coat

Will I ever think it’s too early to be thinking about coats? No, shan’t. This beautiful button-through coat, coming soon as part of Kate Sylvester’s autumn/winter collection, Gloria Gloria — one that imagines a friendship between artist-author-heiress Gloria Vanderbilt and activist-journalist Gloria Steinem — is as classic as they come: a silhouette simple enough to work with anything, the intimacy of contrast stitch detailing, the generosity of pockets, the option of a belt. I’m eagerly awaiting its arrival (in sand and deep blue colourways) in stores in February. $899, from Kateslyvester.co.nz — Julia Gessler, multimedia journalist

Filterworld by Kyle Chayka

New Yorker writer Kyle Chayka is one of my favourite voices working in the technology and culture sphere. His back catalogue of stories, which I revisit regularly, is well worth your time. Ever since it was announced a couple of years ago, I’ve been keenly anticipating his new book, Filterworld, which is finally hitting shelves. Chayka bills it as “the culmination of my writing about algorithms and culture, looking at how digital platforms shape everything we create and consume,” and it investigates the infrastructure and influence of online life and “a world ruled by algorithms”. Timely! I know I’m not alone in feeling discomfort with the flattening effect online platforms have had on visual culture, fashion, taste and habits, so hope others read this too. I’ve ordered a copy from the lovely folks at Unity Books, and can’t wait to pick it up and get stuck in. Feeling flat? This might be just the thing.” — Emma Gleason, deputy editor, lifestyle audience

Reil Toby top

Prior to the summer break, I shed my stuffy and structured button-ups for breezier and easier threads. Now, I’m slowly shuffling back into my in-office gear and suffering some whiplash. Seeking a little defiance, I’ve turned to the preppy, reworked pieces from Joelle Rueckert’s Riel Store. This striped and strappy top is the mood. It’s a unique button-up. A button-up that’s not like other button-ups. A button-up that acknowledges ‘I’m back in office’ but hangs around the kitchen asking, ‘How was your break?’ I might snatch it up for a final grasp of the season. $209, from Reil.co.nz — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

Macarena Bernal

Macarena Bernal is a New Zealand-based jewellery artist, originally from Chile, whom I met at an Auckland workshop a few years ago. I’ve always loved her designs, in particular her Links range of large, resin-made bangles that connect together in all sorts of outlandish colour combos. It’s big, bold maximalism hanging from a necklace — and the perfect extension of your personality by way of a statement piece. I’ve hovered over the buy button for far too long and this month. I’m committing. — Anna Sargeant, deputy editor, lifestyle premium

Arflex Naviglio sofa

I need a new sofa, and since this is "crushing on" (a format that allows you to dream big), I'm putting this Arflex "Naviglio" sofa designed by contemporary Italian designer Umberto Asnago on my wish list. Never mind that its price isn't listed and that POA generally means "out of my league". It's available in a range of colours but this muted forest green paired with natural wood detailing is my pick. I like the way it sits low to the ground, the generous armrests, deep cushions and luxurious length, more than enough to be comfortably horizontal. POA from Studio Italia. — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor, lifestyle premium

More Viva team picks

From our favourite books to beauty products.

