What We’ve Been Crushing On This November

All the things that caught our hearts this month.

What recently left us with that warm fuzzy feeling? For a (hot) treat-yourself season, there were breezy summer dresses on both sides of the utility-beauty equation, cat-eye sunnies made of wood pulp and cotton, and an on-repeat album that sounded “like sunscreen and petrol”.

Bored George Rhia sunglasses

“You can never have too many pairs of sunglasses, and these stylish cat-eye sunnies from Bored George are the newest addition to my eyewear rotation. Each pair is designed in Aotearoa and crafted from a plant-based acetate known as M49 Bio-Acetate, which is manufactured in the Mazzucchelli factory in Milan, Italy. Not only is this material kinder to the planet (it’s derived from sustainably sourced wood pulp and cotton and is biodegradable) but it’s exceptionally durable — good news for those of us with a tendency to sit on our sunnies or throw them in a tote bag. I’ll be donning mine from beach to bar and back all summer long. $179, from Bored George — Ashleigh Cometti

Double Knuckle studs in Topaz Mix

Sully’s has recently welcomed the works of jeweller Grace Nosrsworthy into its little blue shop in Pōneke, and I’m really into the unique Orswo aesthetic. Nosrsworthy’s background in industrial design feels clear in these pieces, which sees craggly and organic-ish shapes and gems interlinked by robust and chunky chains. I imagine these little handmade hoops will be an easy accessory to style on the every day, but will be a piece I’m excited to don on the regular. The pieces also revel in a feeling of nostalgia for me, with their ‘knucklebone’ shape recalling the intense game of strategy and skill that dominated my primary school lunchtimes — perfectly playful! $75 each, from Sully’s. — Madeleine Crutchley

Penny Sage Philomena dress

This might just be the perfect summer dress. The gathering (romantic). The fit (close, but not too close). The straps (delicate, sturdy, crossing over at the back). The hem (cut pragmatically at the shin). And then there’s the blue poppy print, a Liberty Tana Lawn cotton. The real test is the footwear it goes with, and the answer is that it goes everything. $420, from Penny Sage — Julia Gessler

Season three of Lupin

I’ve just finished watching Lupin Season 3 on Netflix this month, and while I don’t often binge-watch shows, I devoured this one in one weekend. Based on the classic French story of Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise, this update stars the charismatic Omar Sy as Assane Diop, whose Robin Hood-like story is inspired by Lupin. What I loved about this season is that you really get a survey of Paris from all angles; rooftops, underground and beyond. While some might say the City of Lights is not aging well and is overrated, it still holds some magic on screen. — Dan Ahwa

Functional Reformer Pilates at SO Fitness

Until recently I’d dismissed the idea of taking reformer Pilates classes, partly due to the expense (generally studios like you to commit to several sessions as the machines aren’t cheap and need to be available to regulars) but also because I didn’t really understand the benefits. But having been introduced to SO Fitness in the CBD this month, I’ve become, well, reformed. Working out on this kinda kinky-looking bed, with its intimidating straps and moving parts, calls for precise alignment instruction from an expert — and physiotherapist Nicole Kwan, the studio’s senior instructor and co-founder with ex-ballerina and gymnast Vivian Cheng, knows exactly how to keep the body safely challenged. (Also, she explains, the reformer engages muscles that can otherwise be tricky to switch on, leading to faster results.) A 45-minute lunchtime workout in this attractive studio space a few minutes from the office was like a lightbulb in my body going off. Muscles I didn’t know existed sprang to life. My focus sharpened, and my nervous system was discernibly calmed. Best of all, I felt invigorated for the rest of the day. Now I can’t wait to get back on the machine. SO Fitness, lower lobby, 2 Princes Street, Auckland CBD. Sofitness.co.nz — Rebecca Barry Hill

Two Hands (1999)

I've been experiencing renewed appreciation for albums, played in sequential order — listening to songs in the order they were intended. And if you're anything like me and try to score your life, then movie soundtracks can be a literally cinematic audio choice. I've had the Two Hands soundtrack on constant repeat this month. It sounds like sunscreen and petrol. There are tracks by Powderfinger and Tuatara, as well as songs composed by Cezary Skubiszewski especially for this brilliant film. — Emma Gleason

Saks Potts Serena polo shirt

Something I never thought I would say after my teen years spent aggressively avoiding any affiliation with rugby or sports paraphernalia, but the rugby shirt is an item I currently cannot stop thinking about. The fact that some of my favourite brands here and internationally are coming up with their own versions definitely makes me think twice. If I do finally pull the trigger, this style from Saks Potts will be it. I like the femininity of the pink and I can see myself wearing this with structured skirts to offset its casualness. $450, from Muse — Annabel Dickson

Oosterom Johanna dress

I was lucky enough to wear the Oosterom Daphne coat for a recent Viva shoot, which is a beautiful ivory-coloured tailored jacket with contrasting stitching. It was such a special piece, one that made me feel elevated, yet still comfortable. Another piece from designer Nicole Hadfield’s range that provides the same level of comfort meets sophistication is the Johanna dress (the Johanna dress!), a versatile crinkle pleat dress that’s reversible with adjustable neck ties. Perfect for wearing over a T-shirt or a long-sleeved top for the weekend or work. $529, from Oosterom. — Johanna Thornton