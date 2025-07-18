The New Zealand makeup artist was selected for the role by the boundary-pushing brand.

For years, we’ve waxed lyrical about the calibre of creatives responsible for putting Aotearoa New Zealand on the map – the dedication to their craft cementing our reputation as a vibrant creative hub at the bottom of the world.

One such creative is leading makeup artist Lochie Stonehouse, whose makeup fluency has drawn attention from some of the world’s top brands.

Now, the avant-garde makeup artist has been recognised by a brand as sharp and skilful as he is, with Urban Decay appointing Lochie as its new global makeup artist in residence.

It’s a milestone moment not only for Lochie, but for the New Zealand makeup industry as a whole, with countless artists quick to reply to the announcement post with their messages of support and excitement.

A brief history

Lochie cut his teeth at M.A.C, spending six years working alongside some of the country’s most reputable artists, including Kiekie Stanners, Sarika Patel and Liz Hyun.

He was later recognised by the global makeup powerhouse L’Oreal for his talent and was appointed as the director of artistry for L’Oreal Luxe, encompassing Lancôme, YSL Beaute and Giorgio Armani.

His standout career has featured a raft of highlights, including creating bold beauty looks for celebrities on screen and stage, such as Lorde, Benee, Charli XCX, Rita Ora and Troye Sivan.

There have been campaigns for Karen Walker, Wynn Hamlyn, Juliette Hogan, NOM*d, Stolen Girlfriend's Club, Gucci, Shiseido and countless others.

Lochie Stonehouse was the creative force behind cover star Lorde's beauty look for Viva Volume 7. Photo / Hohua Ropate Kurene

He’s directed New Zealand Fashion Week shows for the likes of Kathryn Wilson and Hailwood, and travelled the international Fashion Week circuit, which spans New York, Paris, London and Milan.

Beyond this, he’s developed close relationships with editors and been entrusted with dynamic beauty looks to cover the likes of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Inprint, Viva, Fashion Quarterly and more.

In late 2024, Lochie shared his enviable collection of designer makeup with Vogue, which drew global attention.

The makeup artist on speed dial for the likes of Benee, Lochie created this striking cover look for Viva in July 2020. Photo / Frances Carter

The next chapter

But this most recent appointment is set to be a career-defining moment for the well-travelled artist.

In a reel shared to social media, Urban Decay expressed excitement over the partnership and what this means for the future of the brand.

“Meet @lochiestonehouse, Urban Decay’s new Global Makeup Artist in Residence, known for boundary-pushing editorial looks and anti-bland artistry that commands attention.

"Lochie is shaping the next era of UD makeup artistry. He's re-establishing our POV, leading campaign looks, and reimagining product education with a performer's mindset.

“He’s not just here to represent the future of Urban Decay – he’s here to create it.”

Positioned as someone able to rewrite the rules of makeup, Urban Decay described how Lochie’s makeup artistry acts as a form of storytelling, expressing balance and confidence by pairing elements like graphic eyeliner with a neon lip with a barely-there base.

The announcement was flanked by a series of tongue-in-cheek campaign videos featuring recognisable TikTok stars, including Ariel Kytsya, who boldly declared makeup is currently in its “blandemic” era.

Prepare for bold, expressive makeup to be put firmly back on the agenda, and with Lochie at the helm, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future.

Lochie created three punkish beauty looks for Viva's March 2022 beauty issue, including the one seen here on model Milo. Photo / Hone Naera-Scott

