What We’ve Been Crushing On This August

Here’s a selection of things that recently left us with that warm fuzzy feeling, from knit sneakers to a bright vermillion wine.

Matthew Hall Glass retro swirl vase

After months of languid trawling through Facebook Marketplace and Trade Me, I’ve at last come into the possession of some simple and sturdy shelves at a healthily discounted price. Now that my books and bobs finally have an appropriate home, I’d love to expand my decor to include more indulgent embellishments. In my finely tuned scrolling, I’ve come across various vases that are playful and colourful and eye-catching centrepieces in themselves — I’d still like my chosen piece to stand out if I’m not able to forage flowers for the week (or if my local dairies have wilting stocks). This swirling, sunset-coloured vase from Auckland glass artist Matthew Hall is a lovely example of a scene-stealing accessory. Its cloudy colours and organic shaping would make it a cheery trinket that’s not necessarily in need of additional floral arrangements. $185, from Crushes.co.nz — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

Still Life pét nat rosé

On a recent freezing, clear Saturday, I went to a friend’s birthday drinks at Bar Martin, a buzzing neighbourhood local on a suburban street in Mt Albert. We sat at a long table in the courtyard out the back, lapping up the winter sun, and it seemed every second person there was sipping on a bright vermillion wine that screamed ‘spring is coming!’ Turns out, this was a Still Life pét nat rosé, a deliciously tart, light, fresh wine with a subtle fizz, made with fruit grown on an organic vineyard in Marlborough. (If you’ve yet to try a pétillant-naturel or méthode ancestrale, this ancient style is bottled before its primary fermentation is finished, resulting in a lightly sparkling wine; with no yeasts or sulphites, there’s also less chance of a headache in the morning). Still Life is a collaboration between natural winemaker Ashleigh Barrowman and local importer Dan Gillet. Their popular wine is available to buy from Bar Martin itself, or direct from Winediamondstrade.co.nz. — Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

Mae springcomb headband

I went to a Fifa World Cup Game (exhilarating!), rewatched Bend It Like Beckham on the plane to Singapore (timeless!), and now I want this old classic. $4, from Farmers — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Johnny Jungle

I’m crushing on the plant selection at newish indoor plant spot Johnny Jungle. Previously an online store, it’s now taken up permanent residence at Ponsonby Central and is filled to the rafters (literally) with beautiful specimens. On a recent visit I picked up a thriving fig tree and a wonderfully striped Calathea Vittata, plus a nice new pot. Johnny, the co-owner, helped me pot up my new plant and let me leave it in store while I ate a quick bowl of ramen next door. He’s very knowledgeable about plants and soil, but if you’re still in need of some indoor plant tips, here’s a roundup I put together a while back. Shop 2/136 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner SL72 knit sneakers

This month I bought these green sneakers from Wales Bonner’s Adidas Originals line. I like her retro take on the brand and how she infuses her South London upbringing with her Jamaican heritage. I think for summer I’ll wear these with a pair of Dickie’s shorts and gym socks. $330, from Adidas.co.nz — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Missoma Ridge heart charm necklace

Barbiecore but without the pink, this 18ct gold plated necklace from Missoma is the next piece I’ll be adding to my jewellery wardrobe. The first drop sold-out after eager Barbie fans saw it dangling around Margot Robbie’s neck, but the recent restock means I’m finally able to get my hands on one, too. My obsession with heart-shaped pendants dates back to my 16th birthday, when my grandparents gifted me a silver filigree version on a belcher chain. This necklace feels like a decidedly grown-up version of that, complete with a sweet bobble chain and a twisted rope ring detail. $353, from Missoma.com — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Frisson Knits Sarah sweater

The latest cocoon-wear from local label Frisson Knits is a charming assortment of V-necks and sporty stripes. Case in point: This look-at-me red number, with slightly ballooned sleeves and a mauve-like grain. It’s an investment sweater perfectly suited to white spring dresses and loose denim, and one I’ve been longingly eyeing all month. $680, from Frissonknits.com — Julia Gessler, digital editor