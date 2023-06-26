What We’ve Been Crushing On This June

Here’s a selection of things that recently left us with that warm fuzzy feeling, from an enticingly escapist book that offers a window into a radically different time, to a calming multipurpose balm.

Dilettante: True Tales of Excess, Triumph, and Disaster by Dana Brown

I’ve been in a bit of a media hole lately, the subject and the medium, both new (where’s it all going?!) and old. The latter is something we, producers and consumers, can learn a lot from as we move forward; it’s also enticingly escapist, offering a window into a radically different time. Listening to the podcast Killed, which tells all of us listening about magazine stories that never made the light of day, led to me buying the memoir of Dana Brown, who appears in episode eight of season two. The deputy editor of Vanity Fair for 25 years, plucked from a bartending job, his autobiography is a great read, and he doesn’t hold back; from how the magazine industry worked and the wild expenditure of Condé Nast at its heyday, to the savage seating politics of industry-favourite restaurant 44, Brown’s own substance issues, and of course all the gossip that comes with the world of Vanity Fair and New York City. The self-deprecating title captures the mood of the book — arts, culture, wealth and interlopers — and it’s juicy stuff, written with a dose of empathy. A glossy, gossipy time machine. Great cover too. $56, from Unity Books — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Maryse treatment balm

This balm by Maryse, a mānuka honey-based multi-purpose lip and skin balm that enriches and provides calming and intensive moisture when needed, is my absolute winter skincare staple. The high MGO mānuka works alongside Maryse’s signature botanical potent plant elements. The non-sticky and mostly unscented balm is the perfect handbag must-have through the cooler months and really is just a great product to have on hand whenever needed. Made in New Zealand in small batches too, which is a big plus in my books. $44, from Maryse.studio — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Marle Clio trench

I’ve been feverish in my pursuit of the perfect trench coat since the dip in temperature a couple of months ago. That was, until I spied this sweeping style by Marle. I’m particularly fussy about the sensorial aspect of fabrics, with most of the trenches I’ve tried being too rigid for my liking. Gleaning inspiration from the Cali Trench in Marle’s autumn 2021 collection, this new iteration is crafted from a butter-soft blend of cotton and tencel. It boasts all the tenets of a traditional trench — with its signature lapel and detachable belt — but features worthy updates like elongated darts at the wrist and brass eyelets under each arm. I’d style it exactly as you see it here, with wide-leg trousers and a ribbed long-sleeve top. $600, from Marle.co.nz — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Cerise Roma bag

It’s the basket bag equivalent of strolling through an in-bloom meadow or wondering carefree, baguette in arm, along the French Riviera. I like how dainty this hand-woven raffia bag is by Cerise, small enough to carry with one hand but big enough to hold my phone and wallet and chapstick and any other detritus that finds its way into my carry-all. It’s made to order, too, with the option for customisation available (pick a different colour or lengthen the handle), but I like this one just as it is — sandy and short. Approx $185, from Cerise. — Julia Gessler, digital editor

Emma Jing scrunchie

Every time I’ve seen someone wearing Emma Jing, their ensemble has stuck in my mind for days. The designer’s approach to draping and form is playful, eye-catching and delightfully dramatic — an aesthetic that she amplified in a heartfelt bridal show a few weekends ago. Seeing those runway looks led me back to a simple piece I’ve had on my wishlist for a while. I’d been eyeing the bold, oversized scrunchies stocked on the designer’s website, but had been holding off in the concern I wouldn’t wear it enough. Instead, I’ve been tying little ribbons into my hair any time I felt an occasion called for it. Now, firmly comfortable with a bit of hair fanfare, I would love to graduate to the sweeping silk scrunchie. The azure colour of this one feels exciting and more daring than the neutral black I had originally planned on. It’s got a slight Barbie feel to it too, so I’ll enjoy the timely nod to the woman of the moment. $60, from Emmajing.shop — Madeleine Crutchley, multi-media journalist

Lacquered furniture from Bricolage

This set of vintage wooden drawers from France recently caught my eye while wandering past Bricolage in Birkenhead. Lovingly lacquered in a surprising yet serene shade, it’s one of a series of furniture pieces given a modern lease of life by interior designers and Bricolage founders Toshi Dallimore and Sarah Chapman. (You can bring in your own pieces for lacquering, too). Here it’s been photographed in their Hinemoa St store, which is brimming with glamorous restored and new homewares from the 1930s and beyond. Bricolage.co.nz — Rebecca Barry Hill, writer