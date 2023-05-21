What We’ve Been Crushing On This May

Here’s a selection of things that recently left us with that warm fuzzy feeling, from some particularly cute floral candles to dependable socks and a nostalgic podcast.

Poppy and Sage Flora candles

Named after her twins Poppy and Sage, Auckland-based illustrator Anieszka Banks has launched a collection of handmade and earth-friendly home products made in small batches from kind materials. The 100 per cent New Zealand beeswax candles, decorated with intricate floral designs, are all unique and would make for the sweetest gift for any nature (or candle) lover. Birth month floral candles are also available for birthday gifting and each one is handmade to order. Other handmade products in the Poppy and Sage range include wooden candle holders in a variety of shapes, and colourful beeswax candles for little budding artists. From $14, from Poppyandsage.co.nz — Lucy Slight, beauty editor

Brit Cult podcast

My first introduction to this podcast wasn’t audio but visually via its Instagram account. Peppered with the stylish fashion and faces that defined Brit pop culture during the very seminal 90s and early 2000s era (Sporty Spice, Damon Albarn, All Saints, Robbie Williams), this accompanying poddy hosted by Mark Knox and Ross McConnell is a really easy, nostalgic listen featuring special guest talks with people who helped shape the culture of that era or who remember it, including visual artist Dan Wilson, creative director Julia Restoin Roitfeld, and actor, designer and ‘it’ girl Sadie Frost. It’s a trip down memory lane, and while I’m averse to the ‘good ol days’ narrative at the moment, I do think there’s some joy to be had in reminiscing about much simpler times. — Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Patters Store recycled vintage bead belt

I came across this brand through TikTok and immediately had to put an order in for one. Every bead used is recycled from vintage finds and every belt is handmade and completely unique — such a fun and considerate way to consume when buying into trends while supporting a small business. I can't wait to wear this with slip dresses to add a bit of depth to the outfit, or to jazz up a plain skirt... so many options! POA, available from @Patters.store — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Muji socks

“Boring but essential. Socks are important to me; they have to look good, fit well, and withstand considerable walking. I’m particular, so height matters (so many women’s socks are far too short for my liking) as does weight — flimsy socks just won’t do. I walk to and from work, so socks that slip down really frustrate me. It’s funny how such a simple, practical category can be so lacking in options that are fit for purpose. Luckily, a recent trip to Sydney gave me the chance to stock up at Muji, which produces possibly the best socks I’ve encountered. The weight is generous, the rib and elasticity good — no sagging! — and, best of all, their socks are designed to be a right angle, so they don’t run away on you. In-store only (sorry) but you can get a pal abroad to send you some.” — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Speaking in Tongues by Crowded House

I recently came into ownership of some noise-cancelling headphones and have greatly enjoyed creating a sonic landscape aboard public transport that doesn’t involve engines groaning or horns beeping. However, the musical possibilities have felt slightly overwhelming. Instead of venturing into the unknown, I dusted off my Spotify archive to find saved albums that warranted a revisit. I was immediately taken by Talking Head’s Speaking in Tongues. The record has tracks that are baked in nostalgia for me since my parent’s bulky old stereo had them on replay when I was a kid. The deeply comforting and super funky rock album, first released in 1983, houses major hits like ‘Burning Down the House’ and ‘Swamp’ which have become legendary tracks in the band’s discography. It felt special to revisit an old album so intentionally and I’ll certainly be doing it again. My re-listen also cemented ‘This Must be the Place (Naive Melody)’ as a favourite song — it’s been in my head all month without raising any qualms. — Madeleine Crutchley, multi-media journalist

Roberta jumper from Harris Tapper

New from Harris Tapper, this Roberta jumper in pewter is on my winter wishlist. I love the oversize silhouette and exaggerated high neck — perfect for shielding from the cold. It’s made from 90 per cent wool and 10 per cent cashmere and looks so soft and wearable and yet so chic — as appropriate for a blustery weekend stroll as a day at the office. Designers Sarah Harris Gould and Lauren Tapper were inspired by the idea of uniform dressing for their pre-fall 2023 collection, focussing on functional and sophisticated pieces you can turn to again and again, and this jumper falls into that category for me. $689 from Harristapper.com — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Camille Paloma Walton Marigold earrings

Dainty, sweet and flower-shaped, these made-to-order earrings from local maker Camille Paloma Walton are the jewellery equivalent of walking through a meadow in spring. I have my heart set on a silver pair of hoops with citrine, but gold is available too, as are stone other options (tourmaline, quartz, topaz, garnet, citrine, peridot and amethyst). A staple, more-adorable-than-thou accessory I’ll be wearing with everything. From $115, from Camillepalomawalton.com — Julia Gessler, digital editor