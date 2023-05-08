The Viva Team’s Favourite Cocktails Around Auckland

These are the cocktails we’ll leave the house for on a rainy night, and find ourselves ordering again and again. Some are well-balanced and restrained, and some are theatrical and pack a punch (hello, hickory smoke) — either way, they’re the perfect precursor to a great night out.

One Love from 1947

If you’re going to go out for cocktails, you might as well go all out. Indian eatery 1947 on Federal St has one of the most impressive drinks menus in the city (not to mention excellent food). Their cocktails aren’t subtle affairs — there’s one that arrives in a giant syringe — but they’re fun, which is really the whole point. My favourite is One Love, a blend of gin with orange and cinnamon, mandarin liqueur, Pimm’s, fresh orange juice, foam, citrus — and the piece de resistance — hickory wood smoke, that swirls around the glass like an otherworldly spectre, infusing it with distant memories of beach barbecues, and tempting even the most ardent phone snobs to capture it on the ‘gram. 60 Federal St, central city. — Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

Candela's martini. Photo / @Candela_krd

Martini de Andalusia from Candela

I’m always hesitant about variations of a classic, especially when they’re overly experimental, but the mix of flavours of this Martini de Andalusia from Candela is perfectly balanced. Made with olive leaf gin, manzanilla, white vermouth, olive brine and oil, a green olive is supported on its skewer by a 36-month-aged Spanish jamón, just the right amount of salty magic to take this classic to another level. 155 Karangahape Rd, central city. — Dah Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Alta's 'negroni'. Photo / Josh Harvey

‘Negroni’ from Alta

I like my cocktails strong, bitter and good for nursing. In a tumbler, please. One of the best I’ve had recently was up on Karangahape Rd at Alta, a restaurant narrow in size but not in vision. I don’t know how she does it, but owner and head chef Georgia Van Prehn has magicked up a sans-alcohol negroni that’s as good as the real thing — perhaps even better, with its spicy layers and hangover-free appeal. The Alta negroni is house-made alchemy (ingredients remain a mystery) and other inventive options include a decidedly yummy dill and turmeric ‘orange wine’, as well as other zero per cent tipples if that’s your thing. 366 Karangahape Rd, central city — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Andiamo's coconut chilli margarita. Photo / @Andiamoeatery

Coconut chilli margarita from Andiamo

I love a margarita, but sometimes they can be a little too strong for little old me... The coconut chilli marg at Andiamo, however, is as refreshing as it is potent, so you get the best of both worlds. Perfect for summertime sipping (or transporting your mind somewhere tropical when it’s chilly out), it’s made with Jose Cuervo Silver, lime, chilli and coconut, and is delish with oysters and chilli fried calamari. 194 Jervois Rd, Ponsonby. — Lucy Slight, beauty editor

Hotel Ponsonby's Enzoni. Photo / @Hotelponsonby

Enzoni from Hotel Ponsonby

It’s hard to resist the selection of great local beers on tap at Hotel Ponsonby but I can make an exception for the Enzoni, which is a fun take on a negroni with gin, Campari, lemon and grape. It’s bitter yet sweet, refreshing and has a bit of zing from the citrus. I enjoy the frozen grape garnish too, like the essence of Grape Hi-Chew pierced into a skewer. We all know the huns flock here for the coconut chilli margaritas, but another classic-with-a-twist deserving to be sampled is the Mezcal Paloma, which combines Ilegal mezcal with Cappelletti (bitter red liqueur) and grapefruit juice. Mmmm. 1 Saint Marys Rd, Ponsonby. — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Pici's negroni. Photo / @Pici.krd

Negroni from Pici

There’s a lot about Pici on Karangahape Rd that makes me feel snug — the pillowy gnocchi, comforting eats that celebrate the season and, reliably, the pre-meal negroni. The pasta house gets the tricky proportions of the negroni right, with a citrus bite from a generous orange slice relaying just enough sweetness to the bitters. The simple, syrupy mix of gin, vermouth, Campari and the topping of that orange slice relaxes me into a long meal. It’s good enough to make me stop at the restaurant for just one quiet drink, even if I’m carrying on somewhere else for dinner. Shop 22, St Kevins Arcade, 183 Karangahape Rd, central city. — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist