Pasta is a crowd-pleaser (read: spag bol) but it’s also incredibly versatile.
It’s delicious for a packed office lunch, makes an easy weeknight dinner and impresses guests during a decadent dinner party.
The recipes below variously suit different occasions, for when you want a comforting bowl of risotto made with
Level up your serving with an extra dusting of parmesan and dig into the dish that will have you feeling warm inside.
Orzo lays a soft and pillowy bed for smoky salmon in this luxurious yet simple dinner dish.
Toasted pine nuts add a rich flavour to this pasta, which is piled high with parmesan and Italian parsley.
This weeknight classic comes from Donna Hay’s cookbook The Fast Five. It offers an elevated version of the dish, with fresh sourdough breadcrumbs and chilli flakes bringing a crunchy texture.
According to Angela Casley, chorizo sausages release a “beautiful bright orange oil” when they’re cooked — perfect for frying onions and garlic.
Crispy fried sage leaves add crunch to this fast-cook pasta, which is accompanied by lightly spiced tomatoes.
This vegetarian pasta has a vibrant green colour and is brightened with a sprinkling of lemon zest.
This simple spaghetti dish draws a lot of flavour from its plump prawns, fresh dill and fried garlic.
This velvety pasta balances out the salty bacon with a full cup of basil, making it a moreish pick for lunch or dinner.
Twirl your way through this throw-together seafood dish that sees shellfish simmered in white wine.
Good quality olive oil and parmesan are pantry staples that lift the taste of this stripped-back pasta, letting the fresh vegetables shine.
This punchy weeknight dinner can be brought together in just one pot, which gives the pasta itself heaps of flavour.
This slow-cooked and delicious ragu recipe comes from Katie and Giancarlo Caldesi’s cookbook The Long & Short of Pasta.
Sweet broccolini adds brightness to both the presentation and taste of this dish, while flaky and lemony white fillets remain the star.
This recipe, provided by Petite Kitchen, is showered with chives and Italian flat leaf parsley, balancing the richness of the egg yolks, parmesan and butter.
They’re also excellent plated over creamy mashed potato or kūmara.
The briny, salty anchovy is the star of this dish, while subtle thyme and pepper notes create tasty complexity.
Vine tomatoes bring an alluring sweetness to this vinegar-topped pasta dish, brightening colder evenings.
Zesty lemon, salmon and fennel make perfect pairings in this comforting pasta dish. Serve it with toasted nuts, fennel fronds and plenty of extra zest.
You can also serve this bolognese sauce on rice or topped with a fried egg.
Serve up this simple vegetarian carbonara for an easy weeknight meal.