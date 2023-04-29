Pasta is a crowd-pleaser (read: spag bol) but it’s also incredibly versatile.

It’s delicious for a packed office lunch, makes an easy weeknight dinner and impresses guests during a decadent dinner party.

The recipes below variously suit different occasions, for when you want a comforting bowl of risotto made with orzo, a simple but lovely looking seafood number cooked in white wine, or gnocchi in a lemony butter sauce.

Level up your serving with an extra dusting of parmesan and dig into the dish that will have you feeling warm inside.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Orzo lays a soft and pillowy bed for smoky salmon in this luxurious yet simple dinner dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Toasted pine nuts add a rich flavour to this pasta, which is piled high with parmesan and Italian parsley. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Supplied

This weeknight classic comes from Donna Hay’s cookbook The Fast Five. It offers an elevated version of the dish, with fresh sourdough breadcrumbs and chilli flakes bringing a crunchy texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

According to Angela Casley, chorizo sausages release a “beautiful bright orange oil” when they’re cooked — perfect for frying onions and garlic.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crispy fried sage leaves add crunch to this fast-cook pasta, which is accompanied by lightly spiced tomatoes.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

This vegetarian pasta has a vibrant green colour and is brightened with a sprinkling of lemon zest.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This simple spaghetti dish draws a lot of flavour from its plump prawns, fresh dill and fried garlic.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This velvety pasta balances out the salty bacon with a full cup of basil, making it a moreish pick for lunch or dinner.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Twirl your way through this throw-together seafood dish that sees shellfish simmered in white wine.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Good quality olive oil and parmesan are pantry staples that lift the taste of this stripped-back pasta, letting the fresh vegetables shine.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This punchy weeknight dinner can be brought together in just one pot, which gives the pasta itself heaps of flavour.

Photo / Helen Cathcart

This slow-cooked and delicious ragu recipe comes from Katie and Giancarlo Caldesi’s cookbook The Long & Short of Pasta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sweet broccolini adds brightness to both the presentation and taste of this dish, while flaky and lemony white fillets remain the star.

Photo / Supplied

This recipe, provided by Petite Kitchen, is showered with chives and Italian flat leaf parsley, balancing the richness of the egg yolks, parmesan and butter.

Photo / Babiche Martens

They’re also excellent plated over creamy mashed potato or kūmara.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The briny, salty anchovy is the star of this dish, while subtle thyme and pepper notes create tasty complexity.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Vine tomatoes bring an alluring sweetness to this vinegar-topped pasta dish, brightening colder evenings.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Zesty lemon, salmon and fennel make perfect pairings in this comforting pasta dish. Serve it with toasted nuts, fennel fronds and plenty of extra zest.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can also serve this bolognese sauce on rice or topped with a fried egg.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve up this simple vegetarian carbonara for an easy weeknight meal.



