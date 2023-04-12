The best thing about slow cooking is putting it in the oven and getting on with your day. When pulling the meat from the bone, ensure you mix it in with all the juice and beans.
FIVE-HOUR LEEK AND CANNELLINI SHOULDER OF LAMB RECIPE Serves 8
1 leek, sliced 1 large onion, cut into wedges 1.5-2 kg shoulder of lamb, bone-in, room temperature 4 garlic cloves, grated 1 cup boiling water 1 cup red wine
Paste ½ red chilli, chopped 1 cup coriander, chopped 2 Tbsp olive oil ¼ cup pomegranate molasses 1 Tbsp chopped rosemary leaves 2 cups cannellini beans
- Preheat the oven to 150C.
- Place the leek, onion and lamb in a large baking dish. Spread the garlic on top of the lamb and season with salt and pepper. Pour the water around the base. Cover tightly with a lid or tin foil. Place into the oven for 2 hours. Strain off the fat. Pour the wine and another cup of water over the lamb, cover and continue to cook for a further 1 hour.
- Mix the chilli, coriander, oil, pomegranate molasses and rosemary in a bowl. Remove the lid and smother paste over the lamb. Sprinkle the cannellini beans around the base of the lamb and stir through. Cover again and cook for a further hour and a half. Use a fork to test if the meat is falling away from the bone. Now leave the cover off for the remaining half hour to brown the top slightly.
- Remove from the oven and place the lamb on to a large plate surrounded by all the caramelised vegetables and beans. Use two forks to pull the meat away from the bone.
- Serve with potato mash or pita and hummus. Delicious.