Donna Hay’s Balsamic Pot Roast Chicken

My sticky set-and-forget roast chicken will become your new family favourite. All the juicy flavour without the fuss — yes please! You can swap the parsnips for carrots — either way, this easy pot roast is a meal in itself!
BALSAMIC POT ROAST CHICKEN RECIPE
Serves 4
- Preheat oven to 220C.
- Place the balsamic, stock, sugar, oregano and garlic into a deep ovenproof saucepan. Sprinkle the chicken with salt and pepper and add to the pan, breast-side down. Add the potatoes and parsnips and drizzle with oil. Cover with a tight-fitting lid, place in the oven and bake for 45-50 minutes.
- Remove the lid and carefully turn the chicken over. Baste the chicken with the pan juices and cook for a further 10-15 minutes or until golden and cooked through.
Extracted with permission from One Pan Perfect by Donna Hay, $55, HarperCollins