Hearty Roast Vegetables With Burnt Butter Dressing

If you can, make the burnt butter dressing earlier in the day as the flavours get better and better. If you make it a day ahead, leave at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving. You can cook the vegetables on the barbecue if it has a hood. Use a low heat so they don’t burn.
ROAST VEGETABLES WITH BURNT BUTTER DRESSING RECIPE Serves 4
Dressing 75g butter ¼ cup Greek yoghurt 2 tsp runny honey 2 tsp lemon juice
Salad 400g butternut, peeled, cut into slices 3 parsnips, peeled and cut lengthways 1 bunch baby carrots, ends trimmed 3 Tbsp olive oil 1 bunch broccolini
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- Firstly, get the butter into a frying pan over a medium heat for a few minutes until it is foaming and brown. Remove and cool. Beat into the yoghurt, then add the honey and lemon juice.
- Place the butternut, parsnip and carrots on a lined baking tray. Drizzle over 2 tablespoons oil, toss and bake for 35 minutes until softened and golden.
- Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan. Add the broccolini, cooking for 4 or 5 minutes until lightly browned and softened.
- Serve the vegetables with the burnt butter dressing dolloped on top.