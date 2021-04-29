Food & Drink

Hearty Roast Vegetables With Burnt Butter Dressing

By Angela Casley
Viva
Enjoy this salad with a roast or serve alongside other vegetables. Photo / Babiche Martens

If you can, make the burnt butter dressing earlier in the day as the flavours get better and better. If you make it a day ahead, leave at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving. You can cook the vegetables on the barbecue if it has a hood. Use a low heat so they don’t burn.

ROAST VEGETABLES WITH BURNT BUTTER DRESSING RECIPE

Serves 4
Dressing

75g butter

¼ cup Greek yoghurt

2 tsp runny honey

2 tsp lemon juice
Salad

400g butternut, peeled, cut into slices

3 parsnips, peeled and cut lengthways

1 bunch baby carrots, ends trimmed

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 bunch broccolini
  1. Preheat an oven to 180C.
  2. Firstly, get the butter into a frying pan over a medium heat for a few minutes until it is foaming and brown. Remove and cool. Beat into the yoghurt, then add the honey and lemon juice.
  3. Place the butternut, parsnip and carrots on a lined baking tray. Drizzle over 2 tablespoons oil, toss and bake for 35 minutes until softened and golden.
  4. Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan. Add the broccolini, cooking for 4 or 5 minutes until lightly browned and softened.
  5. Serve the vegetables with the burnt butter dressing dolloped on top.

