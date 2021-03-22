Chicken & Cashew Noodles With Vegetables Recipe

The key to making a good stir-fry is being organised and having all the vegetables chopped and ready to add to the pan. This will keep them fresh and crispy, and avoid overcooked mushy vegetables.
- For the marinade, combine the garlic, ginger, soy, sesame oil and sugar in a bowl. Add the chopped chicken, allowing it to marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight.
- When ready to cook, heat the oil in a frying pan to a high heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and fry in batches until golden and cooked through. Remove and set aside.
- Heat the peanut oil in the same pan. Cook the onion, pepper and broccoli until just softened. Add the cabbage, tossing for a couple of minutes to soften.
- Pour some warm water through the noodles to separate then add to the pan with the chicken, tossing until well combined and hot.
- Serve topped with chopped cashews and coriander.