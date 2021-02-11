Chargrilled Greens With Sesame-Soy Dressing Recipe

Get the most out of your greens by trimming only a minimal part of the stalks so that little goes to waste. Slicing them roughly the same size means cooking times will be the same. Serve these as a side or add a carb to turn it into a more substantial dish. Top with an array of barbecued meats for another option.
CHARGRILLED GREENS
Serves 6
Dressing 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 tsp grated fresh ginger 2 Tbsp kecap manis 1 tsp honey 2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar 1 tsp sesame oil
Vegetables 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 bunch broccolini, 1cm trimmed from end 1 head broccoli 2 heads bok choy 1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds
- Firstly, make the dressing. In small bowl combine the garlic, ginger, kecap manis, honey, vinegar and sesame oil.
- Separate the broccolini, and cut the broccoli into thin slices. Slice the base off the bok choy, reserving the leaves.
- Heat a barbecue hotplate to a medium heat. Warm the oil, then add the broccolini and broccoli, cooking for a few minutes. Then add the bok choy and cook for a further 4 minutes until crisp but tender. Place on to a serving platter.
- Drizzle with the dressing and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve while hot.