Fuss-Free Dinner Recipe? Think Thai-Inspired Beef Skewers With Couscous

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

If you have time, marinate the meat overnight to allow the flavours to deepen. I also like to make the salad well ahead of time.

THAI BEEF SKEWERS WITH COUSCOUS RECIPE

Serves 5
Skewers

600g rump steak, cut into 2cm cubes

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp grated ginger

1 Tbsp chilli oil or olive oil

1 tsp Chinese five spice

1 tsp cumin
Salad

2 cups cooked Israeli couscous

½ red onion, thinly sliced

2 cups shredded spinach

½ red pepper, cubed

1 Lebanese cucumber, roughly chopped

2 tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 cup chopped coriander

1 Tbsp chilli oil

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper, to taste
  1. For the skewers, place the steak, garlic, ginger, chilli or olive oil, five spice and cumin in a bowl, mixing well to combine. Leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes. Thread on to skewers, ready to cook.
  2. For the salad, combine the couscous, red onion, spinach, pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, coriander, oil and lemon juice in a large bowl with salt and pepper to taste.
  3. To cook the skewers, heat a barbecue grill to medium heat. Cook for 4-5 minutes, turning as required for even cooking.
  4. Serve the salad on a large platter, topped with the kebabs, allowing any extra juices to drizzle through the salad, adding flavour. Garnish with a little extra chopped coriander.

