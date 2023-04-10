If you have time, marinate the meat overnight to allow the flavours to deepen. I also like to make the salad well ahead of time.
THAI BEEF SKEWERS WITH COUSCOUS RECIPE Serves 5
Skewers 600g rump steak, cut into 2cm cubes 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 Tbsp chilli oil or olive oil 1 tsp Chinese five spice 1 tsp cumin
Salad 2 cups cooked Israeli couscous ½ red onion, thinly sliced 2 cups shredded spinach ½ red pepper, cubed 1 Lebanese cucumber, roughly chopped 2 tomatoes, roughly chopped 1 cup chopped coriander 1 Tbsp chilli oil 2 Tbsp lemon juice Salt and pepper, to taste
- For the skewers, place the steak, garlic, ginger, chilli or olive oil, five spice and cumin in a bowl, mixing well to combine. Leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes. Thread on to skewers, ready to cook.
- For the salad, combine the couscous, red onion, spinach, pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, coriander, oil and lemon juice in a large bowl with salt and pepper to taste.
- To cook the skewers, heat a barbecue grill to medium heat. Cook for 4-5 minutes, turning as required for even cooking.
- Serve the salad on a large platter, topped with the kebabs, allowing any extra juices to drizzle through the salad, adding flavour. Garnish with a little extra chopped coriander.