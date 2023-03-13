Food & Drink

The Beauty Of This Grilled Aubergine Recipe Comes Down To Its Garlicky Yoghurt

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

Try these as a simple accompaniment to a meal or serve as a starter. Smother with think garlicky yoghurt, letting none go to waste. Cooking the aubergine on the barbecue adds that wonderful charred smoky flavour.

TURKISH GRILLED AUBERGINE WITH GARLIC YOGHURT

Serves 4

4-6 long aubergines

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup Greek yoghurt

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 tsp chopped red chilli (optional)
  1. Cut the aubergine lengthways in half. Brush generously with oil.
  2. Heat a barbecue grill to medium heat. Place them on the grill, keeping an eye on them, for 5-8 minutes until golden, then turn and repeat for a further 5 minutes until softened. Remove and cover while making the yoghurt sauce.
  3. In a bowl combine the yoghurt, garlic, lemon juice and parsley.
  4. Serve the aubergine warm with a good dollop of yoghurt and a little extra chilli if desired.

