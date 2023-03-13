The Beauty Of This Grilled Aubergine Recipe Comes Down To Its Garlicky Yoghurt

Try these as a simple accompaniment to a meal or serve as a starter. Smother with think garlicky yoghurt, letting none go to waste. Cooking the aubergine on the barbecue adds that wonderful charred smoky flavour.
TURKISH GRILLED AUBERGINE WITH GARLIC YOGHURT Serves 4
4-6 long aubergines ¼ cup olive oil 1 cup Greek yoghurt 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 Tbsp lemon juice ¼ cup chopped parsley 1 tsp chopped red chilli (optional)
- Cut the aubergine lengthways in half. Brush generously with oil.
- Heat a barbecue grill to medium heat. Place them on the grill, keeping an eye on them, for 5-8 minutes until golden, then turn and repeat for a further 5 minutes until softened. Remove and cover while making the yoghurt sauce.
- In a bowl combine the yoghurt, garlic, lemon juice and parsley.
- Serve the aubergine warm with a good dollop of yoghurt and a little extra chilli if desired.