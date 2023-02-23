The best thing about eggplant? Its seemingly endless versatility. Barbecued, baked, grilled, smashed and made into hummus, its subtle flavours complement everything from lamb meatballs, to comforting moussaka, to hazelnuts in a creamy vegan soup. Here are our favourite ways to use this purple fruit.

Spicy eggplant and mozzarella salad

This is one of those dishes that is even better a couple of days later.

The key to cooking eggplant is to cook it well; there is nothing worse than it being half-cooked, leaving a dry taste in your mouth.

All the vegetables in this recipe can be prepared ahead of time. Change them up with other ingredients if you like — a slice of avocado, a piece of spicy chorizo or fresh tomato.

Long eggplants are skinnier than the regular large purple ones, and cook more quickly because of their shape. If you can’t find any, chop a large eggplant into 2cm cubes for this recipe.

If you don’t use all the hummus, leave a little in the fridge to add to a cheese platter or sandwich at a later date.

You will be surprised by the unique texture of the eggplant in this divine soup. When it’s all blitzed up, the nutty hazelnut flavour emerges.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Think eggplant coated with egg and breadcrumbs, then fried with a crispy coating. This is perfect combined with tomatoes, soft white mozzarella and basil.

This dish is so simple to prepare; it’s is all about using the freshest ingredients you can find.

Tomatoes are perfect paired with eggplant and green olives, and this recipe is great to serve as a starter or as a side dish to your barbecue.

Forgo lasagne in favour of this hearty Greek casserole, with layers of eggplant, flavourful mince and creamy yoghurt.

To salt or not to salt eggplant? In this braised eggplant dish, it is not necessary as there is plenty of liquid for them to absorb. If you are frying or barbecuing eggplant for a salad, we recommend salting for 30 minutes.

Simply add tahini, garlic, lemon and herbs to chickpeas and eggplant, and this mash is ready in minutes. This salad makes a great accompaniment or is divine spread on a slice of baguette.

In this easy recipe, the interior of the eggplant is cooked to soft perfection, and the coating deliciously sticky.

This simple smash is perfect on top of freshly grilled bread topped with a little drizzle of your favourite olive oil. Try chopping fresh tomatoes and adding a pinch of chilli to spice it up.

We can’t imagine a dish more luscious, melting and complex in flavour, and you’ll be surprised to know that the creamy white sauce is made from cauliflower and cashews.

If you are transporting this salad, you may like to cut the aubergine into bite-size strips.

This dip goes a long way, and becomes quite substantial when served with warm Lebanese or pita bread. If any is left over, make a wrap the following day with some chicken and mixed greens.

Cauliflower-based pizzas are popular these days, and aubergine makes a quick and tasty topping. Simply roast and slice on the pizza base with a mix of other ingredients, including feta for a good, salty flavour.

This recipe is all about versatility. Replace the chicken with tofu, dollop the mixture on to a roast, or spread in a toasty.

This salad is a meal on its own, or serve with these pan-fried chicken kebabs. Cutting the vegetables roughly the same size allows for an even cooking time.