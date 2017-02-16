Smashed Eggplant Recipe

Eggplant is at its best and cheapest right now. Cooked here on an open flame, it has an addictive, slightly bitter, smoky flavour. This simple smash is perfect on top of freshly grilled bread topped with a little drizzle of your favourite olive oil. Try chopping fresh tomatoes and adding a pinch of chilli to spice it up. If you’ve kept the mint in the garden well-watered, some fresh leaves add a finishing touch, and a handful of chopped hazelnuts give a little crunch.