Homemade wafers provide a delicious, fun touch, and you’ll be surprised how easy they are to make. This plum mixture is also perfect to have with your yoghurt and muesli for breakfast, or add a cup of the mashed plums to a muffin or cake mix. You won’t be disappointed.
PLUM ICECREAM SANDWICHES RECIPE
Makes 1 litre loaf tin
10 red plums ¼ cup sugar ¼ cup water 1 litre vanilla icecream
Wafers 2 egg whites ½ cup caster sugar 60g butter, melted 1 tsp vanilla essence ½ cup plain flour, sifted
- Line a loaf tin with baking paper.
- Into a medium-sized pot, place the plums, sugar and water. Slowly bring to a simmer, stirring to ensure they don’t stick. Cook for 10 minutes until completely softened. Mash with a fork then cool.
- Remove the icecream from the freezer for 10 minutes. Place into a large bowl and chop into pieces with a knife. Mix through the plums until well combined. Spoon into your lined tin, cover and place back into the freezer overnight or until needed.
- Preheat an oven to 170C.
- Beat the egg whites and sugar until thick and glossy. Stir through the butter, vanilla and flour. Spread the mixture thinly onto a lined baking tray. Place into the oven for 20 minutes until crisp and golden. Remove from the oven, cool for 10 minutes then cut or break into wafers. Store in an airtight container until needed.
- Remove the icecream from the freezer a few minutes before serving. Slice into pieces and sandwich between two wafers.