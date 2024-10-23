Johanna Thornton test drives the AviClear laser at Clinic 1 Aesthetics in Freemans Bay, a new chemical- and drug-free treatment for acne that has skin therapists excited.

The promise

AviClear is touted as the “world’s first laser to treat acne” and Clinic 1 is the first clinic in New Zealand to offer this advanced skin technology.

The promise is a drug- and chemical-free treatment for acne that has minimal downtime, with just three treatments required, that’s suitable for any age or skin tone.

Acne is caused by sebum (oil) combining with dead skin cells to clog pores; the AviClear laser works by targeting sebaceous glands to reduce sebum production. A laser wavelength of 1726 nanometers penetrates the skin and denatures the sebum site, stopping it from producing excess oil.

The treatment is best suited for moderate and severe acne, although it can treat mild acne too.

The team at Clinic 1 is excited by the prospect of a new laser to treat acne, which is typically tricky to manage with topical-only solutions, with many sufferers seeking stronger oral antibiotics, which can have unwanted side effects.

The practice

A typical AviClear session will take one hour, with time to take photos and talk through the process beforehand. The laser session itself takes up to 45 minutes, with about 300 pulses applied to the whole face.

First up, any makeup or sunscreen is removed from the face with a deep cleanse. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The skin is then “degreased”, with any remaining oil removed with acetone applied to some soft gauze. While that might sound harsh, the laser targets the sebaceous gland, so the aim is not to have any residual oil on the skin’s surface during treatment.

The skin is then covered with a misting of water - it remains wet during the treatment.

The hand piece is cooled to 2C and pressed on the skin. While the laser feels very cold to the touch, the firing of the laser is hot and feels like a pinprick or sting, which does hurt where there is active acne or on particularly oily areas, like the T-zone.

Clinic 1′s skin and laser specialist, Halie, says AviClear is designed to treat the whole face because spot treating can encourage oil glands to overproduce in other areas. So, if your forehead is your problem area, for example, you’d still need to have your whole face treated. AviClear is also suitable for treating acne on the body.

Sometimes the treatment creates a bit of an emotional response, says Halie. Since acne is generally difficult to treat, emotions can come to the surface during the treatment and sometimes there are tears.

The take-home

Once the laser portion is complete, a layer of nourishing Is Clinical Shield Recovery Balm is applied to the face, followed by some SPF.

Most of the residual redness on the face is from the cold rather than the laser itself, but some patients may experience swelling and redness, which can last for one hour, or up to two days.

Clinic 1 advises that some patients can expect a purge of breakouts, but Halie says it isn’t all that common. Some patients experience moderate dryness for a couple of weeks.

It’s important to avoid the sun for a week after the treatment, but ideally right throughout the treatment process, as well as judiciously using an SPF 30+ to minimise scarring and inflammation. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Sticking to a suitable skincare routine is also recommended, ideally a gentle cleanser and a moisturiser.

Results should become visible around 3-4 weeks after your first treatment, so it’s a long game not a short game, with 90% of patients showing improvements in their acne after six months (according to studies by Cutera).

It’s possible to combine AviClear with ClearSilk laser and peels, with the former dealing with post-inflammatory scarring and the latter treating clogged pores and helping to exfoliate the skin.

Clinic 1 Aesthetics in Freemans Bay.

The place

Clinic 1, 76 College Hill, Freemans Bay, Auckland. Clinic1.co.nz

The price

Patients are advised to have three treatments, 4-6 weeks apart. Some patients will need a fourth. A single session costs $950 or three sessions prepaid costs $2500, saving you $350.

The verdict

I felt in very safe and knowledgeable hands at Clinic 1. Halie is an expert on all things skin and laser, and it shows.

As someone who’s tried everything over the years to treat acne, it’s heartening to learn that there might be a solution in the form of AviClear.

The price will be prohibitive for some but with a 90% success rate for patients canvassed by Cutera, the outlook is positive.