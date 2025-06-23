Ghd’s newest hair tool promises quick, loose beach waves that last. Beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti put it to the test.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always been obsessed with tousled, mermaid-esque waves.

I was the proud owner of a Jewel Hair Barbie in the mid-1990s and my sole purpose for months was to style and re-style her floor-length hair.

In more recent years, I’ve recreated the undulating hairstyle myself through myriad hair waving tools or by sleeping in braids to help channel my inner siren.

You can only imagine my delight, then, upon hearing leading hot-styling tool brand Ghd was adding a triple barrel hair waver to its line up of premium devices.

Read on for my full review of the new Ghd Wave, below.

The promise

The Ghd Wave Triple Barrel Hair Waver Tool is pitched by the brand as the “ultimate in effortless chic” which did make me giggle because there is a little effort required.

The new hair waver tool is said to create loose beach waves that last thanks to its even styling temperature of 185C, meaning hair isn’t damaged in the styling process.

It features three 32mm ergonomic barrels, which are anodised to leave hair shiny and frizz-free, helping to create mermaid-level waves in as little as three seconds.

The wide styler highlights a clamp design with curved edges to ensure waves appear seamless from root to tip, without the tell-tale kinks and creases left behind by other devices of a similar ilk.

The best part? The Ghd Wave works on a multitude of hair types and hair lengths, so anyone can channel a bohemian summer in the middle of winter.

The Ghd Wave features a built-in safety stand and clamp for ease of use. Photo / Ash Cometti

The practice

“It’s gigantic!” I said to no one in particular when I unboxed the Ghd Wave for the first time.

It shouldn’t have come as such a surprise, really, given the size of the box. But while the device itself is generously proportioned, it didn’t feel too heavy or unwieldy in hand.

Ghd claims the styler is ultra-fast, so I clocked the time before I began. It was 12.45pm.

I sectioned my hair into three, spritzed on some heat protectant and got to work with the bottom section.

The tool took about 10 seconds to illicit the brand’s signature at-temperature beep, signalling it was time to get styling.

I clamped the tool down as close to my roots as possible, but the angle at which I did so meant I brushed it against my ear - oops. Lesson learnt to angle the tool slightly away from your scalp when clamping close to the root to ensure the cool clamp is closest, not the hot barrels themselves.

I was grateful I’d recently chopped two inches off my waist-length hair, meaning two clamps of the tool were all that was required to collect all my hair. I held the clamp down and counted to 10 each time, even though I was told the tool would work in three seconds.

After I’d done the bottom section, I released the mid section and repeated the process starting on one side of my head and working systematically around to the opposite side.

I was grateful for the tool’s built-in safety stand, which meant I could balance it on my tiny ensuite sink in between sections. Due to its sheer size, I was worried I’d have to go retrieve a side table to rest it on, but the curved stand felt sturdy and coped with the challenge.

I unclipped the top section and brushed it lightly with a comb before continuing with my clamp-release-clamp-release pattern, but in my haste I angled it incorrectly again and nudged my scalp. I gently reminded myself there’s a reason the cool clamp is there!

I released the final section and glanced at the time. 1.04pm. Not bad considering the thickness of my hair means styling it does take a fair whack of time.

I finished my style with a spritz of sea salt spray which I scrunched gently into mid-lengths and ends, followed by a spritz of hairspray to set and polish.

The price

The Ghd Wave Triple Barrel Hair Waver is priced at $310 and is available from selected salons and department stores, including Mecca, or online at Ghdhair.com.

Left: The 'before' pic with a smooth, naturally straight style. Right: After using the Ghd Wave. Photos / Ash Cometti

The verdict

Did the Ghd Wave make my mermaid dreams come true? And last all day?

In short, yes it did.

After finishing my style just after 1pm, I headed out the door and only arrived home at 7.30pm. My hair still looked freshly styled.

I slept in my mermaid waves and had it not been wash day, I could have easily spritzed a little dry shampoo at the roots and added a touch more sea salt spray and worn my waves for another day.

Perhaps that’s down to my 2A hair type, though, as I can often get three or four days from a single blow-wave.

Despite my couple of mishaps, this is definitely a tool I can see myself reach for time and time again, now that I’m aware of the best way to manoeuvre it around my head. I was grateful for the built-in safety stand and the cool tip for this reason, while the tool is quick - there really isn’t any need to rush.

As far as usability goes, I found it much easier to clamp the first section then slowly slide down the shaft of my hair to ensure wave uniformity and for less fuss trying to pull strands back into the waver again.

Did I experience the level of “effortless chic” promised? Chic - absolutely, and the little (20-minute) effort required was worth it.

