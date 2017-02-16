Chickpea & Kale Quiche Recipe

For this easy quiche use a tin of chickpeas to change up the texture of the pastry and to provide a pleasant surprise. If you choose to use a gluten-free flour, you may need a little extra oil. The filling is simple and fresh utilising free-range eggs and vegetables from the market, while the lemon on the kale adds a little zing.
CHICKPEA AND KALE QUICHE RECIPE
Serves 6-8
Pastry 400g tin chickpeas, drained ½ cup plain flour ½ tsp salt 3 Tbsp olive oil
Filling 1 Tbsp butter 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed ½ red pepper, diced 100g feta, crumbled 2 cups baby kale, plus 1 cup for serving 6 eggs ¾ cup milk ½ cup chopped parsley 1 tsp salt and freshly ground pepper 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- To make the pastry into a food processor place the chickpeas and flour. Blend until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the salt and oil and mix again until dough like. Roll on a lightly floured bench until ½ cm thick. Line a 22cm tart tin and bake blind for 20 minutes.
- For the filling, melt the butter in a frying pan. Add the onion, garlic and pepper, cooking until softened. Remove from the heat and add the feta and kale. Place into the tart tin.
- Beat the eggs, milk, parsley, salt and pepper together then pour into the tin. Bake in the oven for 35 minutes or until set in the middle.
- Toss the remaining kale in a little lemon juice and place on the top of the tart before serving.