Chickpea & Kale Quiche Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Photo / Babiche Martens

For this easy quiche use a tin of chickpeas to change up the texture of the pastry and to provide a pleasant surprise. If you choose to use a gluten-free flour, you may need a little extra oil. The filling is simple and fresh utilising free-range eggs and vegetables from the market, while the lemon on the kale adds a little zing.

CHICKPEA AND KALE QUICHE RECIPE

Serves 6-8

Pastry

400g tin chickpeas, drained

½ cup plain flour

½ tsp salt

3 Tbsp olive oil
Filling

1 Tbsp butter

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ red pepper, diced

100g feta, crumbled

2 cups baby kale, plus 1 cup for serving

6 eggs

¾ cup milk

½ cup chopped parsley

1 tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

1 Tbsp lemon juice
  1. Preheat an oven to 180C.
  2. To make the pastry into a food processor place the chickpeas and flour. Blend until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the salt and oil and mix again until dough like. Roll on a lightly floured bench until ½ cm thick. Line a 22cm tart tin and bake blind for 20 minutes.
  3. For the filling, melt the butter in a frying pan. Add the onion, garlic and pepper, cooking until softened. Remove from the heat and add the feta and kale. Place into the tart tin.
  4. Beat the eggs, milk, parsley, salt and pepper together then pour into the tin. Bake in the oven for 35 minutes or until set in the middle.
  5. Toss the remaining kale in a little lemon juice and place on the top of the tart before serving.

