Fruity fare for spring from author and food literacy advocate Alice Zaslavsky.
As far as stone fruit, adjectives and emojis go, peaches promise playfulness and satisfaction. Even the hardest, hapless peach is not irredeemable. Lacklustre peaches can be dialled up with time on the barbecue, their natural zip and sweetness caramelising to something entirely more sophisticated (plums and nectarines are also happy grillers). If your peaches are already super sweet, don’t even bother grilling — just slice into wedges and serve with the rest of the stuff. If you’ve snapped up green peppercorns for this, use the rest to make a sauce for roast veg or steak. Pink peppercorns fit the bill if you can’t find green — just halve the quantity and grind in a mortar and pestle. Buffalo mozzarella is a worthy stand-in for burrata.
GRILLED PEACH SALAD WITH BURRATA AND GREEN PEPPERCORNS RECIPE
Serves 4-6
Green peppercorn vinaigrette1 bruised garlic clove 1 tsp green peppercorns, chopped 2 tsp white wine vinegar 1 tsp honey 1 tsp dijon mustard ¼ tsp salt flakes
- Heat a barbecue grill plate or heavy-based griddle pan on medium heat. Have a piece of baking paper and foil handy (this will help keep the peaches intact, without leaving half the best burnished bits on the grill).
- Cut peaches in half and remove the stone. Brush the cut peach halves with a little of the olive oil.
- Lay the baking paper on top of the foil, then lay it foil-side down on to the hot grill, placing the peaches cut-side down on top of the baking paper. Cook for 5–10 minutes until the peaches have burnished evenly, softening slightly, then turn over to just warm through.
- Meanwhile, to make the vinaigrette, put all of the ingredients into a small bowl and whisk until emulsified. Taste and season with salt and pepper.
- Place the peaches cut-side up on a serving platter, leaving gaps for the burrata balls.
- Remove the garlic clove from the vinaigrette and pour the dressing over the peaches while they are still hot.
- Blob in the burrata, scatter with the mint leaves and finely sliced chives and dress with salt and pepper and a final flourish of olive oil.
Salad for Days by Alice Zaslavsky, $50, published by Murdoch Books.
More spring eating
Light and bright ideas for longer (and warmer) days.
Asparagus Recipes To Cook While The Stalks Are In Season. These 17 asparagus recipes make the most of the fleeting springtime vegetable.
Spring Broad Bean & Pea Salad With Parmesan Vinaigrette. A simple-as-anything seasonal recipe.
Kick Off Spring With These 20 Salad Recipes That Have It All. Including flourishes of seared tuna, crumbles of garlic-baked feta and crispy eggplant.
This Crisp Panzanella Recipe Is Perfectly Bright. Spring vegetables mix with crunchy croutons and a bright dressing.
Petite Kitchen’s Simple Spring Potato Salad Recipe. Think of this salad as a classy little number, both enticing and deeply delicious. Pair it with a fragrant roast or tender grilled fish.