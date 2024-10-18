As far as stone fruit, adjectives and emojis go, peaches promise playfulness and satisfaction. Even the hardest, hapless peach is not irredeemable. Lacklustre peaches can be dialled up with time on the barbecue, their natural zip and sweetness caramelising to something entirely more sophisticated (plums and nectarines are also happy grillers). If your peaches are already super sweet, don’t even bother grilling — just slice into wedges and serve with the rest of the stuff. If you’ve snapped up green peppercorns for this, use the rest to make a sauce for roast veg or steak. Pink peppercorns fit the bill if you can’t find green — just halve the quantity and grind in a mortar and pestle. Buffalo mozzarella is a worthy stand-in for burrata.