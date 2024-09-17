Spring equals crisp and green, and this salad covers those bases, with fennel, sugar snap peas and leek.
Mix the vegetables with the dressing one hour ahead and let the flavours develop. As with many salads, they taste better after sitting.
1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
2. Tear the bread into pieces and place it onto an oven tray. Drizzle with the oil and toss. Bake for 15-20 minutes until crisp and crunchy. Remove and cool.
3. Blanch the leeks and snap peas in salted boiling water. Refresh in icy cold water and drain well.
4. Place them into a large bowl with the fennel, beans, artichokes and parsley.
5. To make the dressing combine the olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and sugar in a jar, shaking well.
6. Toss the dressing with the vegetables ahead of time and season to taste.
7. Serve on a large platter.
More salad recipes
Eat as the main attraction, as a nice little side, or packed for lunch.
Petite Kitchen’s Simple Spring Potato Salad Recipe. Think of this salad as a classy little number, both enticing and deeply delicious. Pair it with a fragrant roast or tender grilled fish.
Asparagus, Salmon & Grapefruit Salad With Citrus Dressing. Fresh spring asparagus, and there’s plenty in this delicious salad.
This Sesame & Miso Chicken Salad Is Incredibly Easy To Make. Donna Hay’s The Fast Five transforms weeknight classics into speedy and delicious recipes destined to become family favourites, such as this easy chicken salad.
Carrot & Goat’s Cheese Salad. Goat’s cheese works best in this caramelised salad, but you could also use blue cheese or the milder feta.