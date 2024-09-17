Spring equals crisp and green, and this salad covers those bases, with fennel, sugar snap peas and leek.

Mix the vegetables with the dressing one hour ahead and let the flavours develop. As with many salads, they taste better after sitting.

SPRING PANZANELLA RECIPE Serves 4

½ loaf of stale, crusty bread ¼ cup olive oil ½ leek, sliced thinly 100g sugar snap peas ½ fennel bulb, sliced thinly 1 cup white beans 1 cup marinated artichokes, halved 1 cup Italian parsley leaves Salt and pepper, to season

For the dressing ¼ cup olive oil 1 garlic clove, crushed 2 Tbsp lemon juice 1 tsp caster sugar

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Tear the bread into pieces and place it onto an oven tray. Drizzle with the oil and toss. Bake for 15-20 minutes until crisp and crunchy. Remove and cool.

3. Blanch the leeks and snap peas in salted boiling water. Refresh in icy cold water and drain well.

4. Place them into a large bowl with the fennel, beans, artichokes and parsley.

5. To make the dressing combine the olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and sugar in a jar, shaking well.

6. Toss the dressing with the vegetables ahead of time and season to taste.

7. Serve on a large platter.

