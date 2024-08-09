Out of ways to make winter vege interesting? This collection of pumpkin recipes elevates the humble produce to crowning glory.

Produce wise, pumpkin falls into the category of humble hero. Valued for its cost savviness, shelf stability and mid-winter seasonality the glorious gourd is rarely given the hero treatment.

This recipe collection aims to change that. There are no soup recipes here, instead we’re serving up 15 ways to make a star of the quiet achiever.

Our suggestions stretch out from the strictly savoury sphere as well. Pumpkin’s natural sugars make it well suited to adding into baking, breakfast and desserts. Whether you tell anyone it’s in there is cook’s choice.

Creamy risotto is coated with breadcrumbs in this seasonal appetiser. Photo / Babiche Martins

People coming over? These warming morsels are perfect for entertaining as the balls can be rolled and breadcrumbed earlier in the day ready for cooking. Prep a batch in the morning and drop them in to fry right as your guests arrive.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Lemon, cumin and turmeric lend warmth to this rustic dip. Given the dip's wholesomeness, we think toasted bread or crackers are the best vessels for dunking in.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A super-crunchy coating gives way to creamy, salty mix of goat’s cheese and pumpkin in this winning Angela Casley recipe. Simply stellar while still hot and drizzled in runny honey. Try and resist these long enough to not scald your mouth!

Photo / Babiche Martens

Extend the shelf life of your gourd by preserving it for later with this quick pickling recipe. Star anise, cinnamon, and peppercorns infuse a fragrant flavour ideal for adding intrigue to salads, platters, or sandwiches.

Photo / Babiche Martens.

Vibrant candied carrots and lashings of piquant yoghurt dressing lift the sweet flavours of roast pumpkin. Sitting somewhere between a salad and a side, this versatile dish satisfies on its own but has a brightness that means it’d also be a great plate mate for roast meats.

Pumpkin and quinoa cakes. Picture / Babiche Martens.

If you’ve got a house of hungry tummies to fill this is a great recipe to have in your apron pocket. Generous portions mean there will be plenty for second helpings, or lunch the next day.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This crowd-pleasing Angela Calsey baked pasta mashes roast pumpkin with vitamin C-rich silverbeet and ricotta then stuffs it into pasta tubes for a hearty dish that is full of nutritional goodness too. It can be a little messy filling the cannelloni tubes, but practice makes perfect and this dish is about flavour, not finesse.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The low and slow cooking approach that is the key to creating these tender lamb shanks also imbues a sweet fudginess to the cubes of pumpkin that cooks alongside. This is one of those minimal-touch, maximum-reward dishes that fills your house with the aroma of a comfort meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A meal that proves pumpkin does it all. These easy-to-make souffles are twice baked, but immeasurably luxurious. The stronger the cheese, the more intense the flavour with this recipe - so tweak to your liking (we personally think pumpkin’s natural sweetness comes into its own when contrasted with something gutsy).

Photo / Babiche Martens.

A tub of ricotta; some eggs; roast pumpkin; a scattering of pine nuts and your choice of herbs transform that neglected block of puff pastry lingering in your freezer drawer.

Photo / Babiche Martens.

Or don’t bother with the pastry at all. This unorthodox, but delicious, riff on an Italian egg dish uses thin slices of pumpkin to encase a garlicky courgette filling. Eat it hot or cold.

Had your fill of savoury? Try these sweet pumpkin recipes instead

Start your day off right. These warmly spiced delights from Kelly Gibney’s book Wholehearted are good in any season, but are an especially lovely way to warm up on a frosty winter morning.

Pumpkin chocolate brownie recipe from Emma Galloway's A Year in My Real Food Kitchen. Picture / Supplied.

In a nifty recipe from her book A Year in My Real Food Kitchen, Emma Galloway shares an expected way to use up leftover pumpkin puree and cater for dietary restrictions. This chewy but light brownie/cake hybrid is both gluten and dairy-free.

Try these cinnamon-spiced pumpkin and hazelnut cookies. Picture / Eleanor Ozich.

There’s no flour in these subtly spiced cookies devised by Eleanor Ozich of Petite Kitchen, instead hazelnut meal and dates get blitzed together with pumpkin puree to form these incredibly soft and chewy treats. This is a very adaptable recipe - try almond meal if you don’t have hazelnuts, or bananas in place of the pumpkin.

Photo / Babiche Martens.

The taste of a pumpkin pie, served up in ice cream form. Brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and pecans whip together to create a cold treat you’ll want to eat, no matter the weather.

Do want soup recipes?

Who are we to withhold?

