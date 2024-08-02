15 Easy Weeknight Curries To Luxuriate In This Winter

If you’re seeking comfort, this recipe collection of various curries will deliver.

Caramelised onions, sizzling garlic and heapings of spices — this is a reliable mixture to cultivate cosiness in the cold of winter.

There’s a curry to suit all preferences in this collection, from vibrant, vegetable-packed vegetarian recipes to luscious, meatier, slow-cooked versions. You’ll also find textural complexity here, including brothy servings, smooth blends and versatile sauces.

There are also suggestions for side servings (think yoghurt, naan, roti and rice) and common sprinklings of refreshing herbs.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This brothy curry has a blend of cumin, mustard and fenugreek seeds and curry powder (and Angela Casley recommends pairing with roti or naan).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This fish curry features a homemade curry paste, made with green chillies, ginger, garlic and salt.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This mild curry sees pumpkin cooked until soft and tender (plus, a scattering of coriander leaves).

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can dry roast the cumin, coriander and fennel seeds in this curry until they produce a strong aromatic.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this rich and super savoury plate with a tangy chutney and yoghurt sauce.

Photo / Babiche Martens

For this vegetable-packed curry, a final addition of fine-chopped cabbage adds colour and crunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This curry is a golden bowl of pillowy potato and peak-season cauliflower (a final sprinkling of coriander makes the bowl feel refreshing).

Photo / Liam Fox

Liam Fox shares this recipe with Viva, which features cloves, green cardamom and turmeric powder (and promises a good helping of leftovers).

Photo / Supplied

Ellie Bullen shares the recipe for this bright, vegetarian curry and serves the bowl with a side of sliced cucumber and lime wedges.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A hint of lemon juice adds a zesty aftertaste to this chicken serving (made luscious with a glug of cream).

Photo / Supplied.

This soothing dal comes from the cookbook of Anna Jones (whose recipe collection is one of the best of the year).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Baby potatoes, leafy coriander and sweet cherry tomatoes make this curry deeply sumptuous. It’s also paired with a recipe for a raita, with chopped mint and a squeeze of lime juice.

Photo / Supplied

Australian chef Peter Kuruvita shares the recipe for this snapper curry, made with pandan leaf, chillies and tamarind.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This sauce is fresh from Angela Casley’s stovetop, complete with a generous pinch of chilli and fresh ginger.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Now, a slight pivot. Angela Casley presents a recipe for a delicacy, saying “pairs beautifully with thick and chunky fries.”