Pumpkin is such a hearty and versatile vegetable, and it goes perfectly in this slow-cooked curry.
CREAMY PUMPKIN AND TOFU CURRY RECIPE
Serves 4
1 Tbsp olive oil 114g can Maesri panang curry paste 600g pumpkin (any variety is fine), skin on, cut into 2cm cubes ½ onion, cut into large chunks 300g firm tofu, cut into 2cm cubes 400ml can coconut cream 2 tsp vegetable stock powder 1 Tbsp finely chopped coriander root 100g baby spinach leaves Juice of 1 lime Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
To serve Steamed rice Finely grated lime zest Chopped coriander leaves Sliced cucumber, sliced red chilli, chopped dill fronds (optional) Lime wedges
- Turn your slow cooker to the saute setting. Add the olive oil and, once it is hot, add the curry paste and saute for 1 minute or until fragrant. Add the pumpkin and onion and stir well to coat in the curry paste. Add the tofu and saute for 1 minute, then add the coconut cream, 250ml (1 cup) of water, the vegetable stock powder and coriander root and stir to combine.
- Switch the slow cooker to low, cover with the lid and cook for 7-8 hours, until the pumpkin is cooked through and the curry sauce has thickened.
- Add the spinach, then cover and cook for a final 10 minutes. Switch off the heat, stir through the lime juice and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Divide some steamed rice among bowls and spoon over the curry. Sprinkle a little lime zest and a few chopped coriander leaves over the curry and serve with sliced cucumber, sliced red chilli and chopped dill fronds, if desired, and lime wedges for squeezing over.
Recipe from Simple (Mostly) Vegan Kitchen by Ellie Bullen, Macmillan Publishers, $45.