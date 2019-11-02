Food & Drink

Teriyaki Tofu With Snap Peas & Sesame

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
This teriyaki tofu is delicious served with spring onions and sesame seeds. Photo / Babiche Martens

This is one of the best go-to teriyaki sauces and is perfect for pouring over quick fried tofu. Try using it for salmon, some chicken wings or in a stir fry. Storing extra sauce in a container in the freezer ready to go is a no brainer!

TERIYAKI TOFU RECIPE

Serves 2

½ cup mirin

½ cup chicken or vegetable stock

½ cup soy sauce

1 tsp arrowroot combined with 1 Tbsp water

1 tsp oil

200g soft or firm tofu, cut into ½ cm slices

150g snap peas

½ spring onion, sliced

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds
  1. To make the teriyaki sauce, place the mirin, stock and soy into a small pot and bring to a simmer for 10 minutes. Combine the arrowroot with water and stir through, cooking until thickened. Keep warm.
  2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Brown the tofu on both sides, and place on to a serving platter. Add the snap peas to the pan and fry for 3 or 4 minutes. Place on to the platter. Pour over half the teriyaki and serve remaining sauce on the side.
  3. Serve dish hot, sprinkled with spring onion and sesame seeds.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5