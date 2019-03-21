Imperative to any poke bowl is the freshest of ingredients; fish that will melt in your mouth and a vegetable selection that is bright and crisp. Substitute the fish for tofu if desired. Seasoned seaweed can be found at your local supermarket.
SUPER-QUICK POKE BOWL WITH TAHINI SOY SAUCE RECIPE
Serves 4
Sauce ½ cup vegetable stock ½ cup light soy sauce ¼ cup tahini 1 Tbsp sesame oil 2 Tbsp runny honey 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
Bowls 3 cups cooked brown rice 1 head broccoli, cut in florets, blanched 1 carrot, cut into thin strips 1 Lebanese cucumber, peeled into strips 1 cup blanched edamame 200g Hapuka, sliced very thinly 1 avocado, cubed Seasoned seaweed to sprinkle
- In a small pot warm through the stock, soy, tahini, sesame oil, honey and ginger.
- Into individual bowls place some rice in the base then top with broccoli, carrot, cucumber, edamame, hapuka and avocado. Pour over the sauce then sprinkle with seasoned seaweed.