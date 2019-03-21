Food & Drink

Super-Quick Poke Bowl With Tahini Soy Sauce

By Angela Casley
Serve with thinly sliced Hapuka or tofu. Photo / Babiche Martens

Imperative to any poke bowl is the freshest of ingredients; fish that will melt in your mouth and a vegetable selection that is bright and crisp. Substitute the fish for tofu if desired. Seasoned seaweed can be found at your local supermarket.

SUPER-QUICK POKE BOWL WITH TAHINI SOY SAUCE RECIPE

Serves 4

Sauce

½ cup vegetable stock

½ cup light soy sauce

¼ cup tahini

1 Tbsp sesame oil

2 Tbsp runny honey

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
Bowls

3 cups cooked brown rice

1 head broccoli, cut in florets, blanched

1 carrot, cut into thin strips

1 Lebanese cucumber, peeled into strips

1 cup blanched edamame

200g Hapuka, sliced very thinly

1 avocado, cubed

Seasoned seaweed to sprinkle
  1. In a small pot warm through the stock, soy, tahini, sesame oil, honey and ginger.
  2. Into individual bowls place some rice in the base then top with broccoli, carrot, cucumber, edamame, hapuka and avocado. Pour over the sauce then sprinkle with seasoned seaweed.

