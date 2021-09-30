Pumpkin, Mushroom & Tomato Red Curry

Serve this go-to curry with warm naan, perfect to scoop up the juices or to use as a wrap to fill with the leftovers for lunch the next day.
PUMPKIN AND TOMATO RED CURRY RECIPE Serves 4
20g dried shiitake mushrooms 2 Tbsp oil 1 onion, chopped 1 Tbsp fresh ginger, grated 1 Tbsp red curry paste 1 cup passata 1 cup coconut cream 3 cups cubed pumpkin (main) 2 cups spinach leaves ½ cup coriander, chopped 2 cups cooked brown rice, to serve 2 pieces naan bread, to serve
- Place the mushrooms in a bowl and cover with cold water for 15 minutes. Drain.
- Heat the oil in a heavy-based pot. Add the onion, cooking for 4 minutes to soften. Stir through the ginger and curry paste for 2 minutes. Pour in the passata and coconut cream, add the pumpkin and bring to a simmer for 10 minutes until the pumpkin is soft, but not mushy.
- Stir through the spinach leaves and coriander just before serving with hot brown rice and naan.