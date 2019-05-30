Cutting limes into wedges is a quick way to add flavour to a slow-cooked dish or a simple potato curry recipe like this one. If you are letting the curry sit for hours before serving, remove the limes, so they don’t start to get bitter. For the raita, use unsweetened yoghurt.
POTATO, LIME & CHERRY TOMATO CURRY WITH RAITA Serves 4
2 Tbsp oil 1 onion, sliced 2 cloves garlic, sliced thinly 1 Tbsp grated ginger 500g baby potatoes, halved 2 tsp ground coriander 1 tsp turmeric 2 tsp garam masala 1 lime, quartered 200g cherry tomatoes 400ml tin coconut cream Salt and freshly ground pepper ½ cup coriander
Raita ½ cup thick yoghurt 2cm piece of cucumber, chopped 2 Tbsp chopped mint 2 Tbsp lime juice Roti to serve
- Heat the oil in a heavy pan pot. Add the onion, garlic and ginger, cooking for 3 minutes to soften.
- Stir through the potatoes, coriander, turmeric and garam masala until the potatoes are coated and smell aromatic. Add the lime, tomatoes and coconut cream, stirring through. Bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are soft and mixture thickened. Season with salt and pepper.
- For the raita, in a small bowl combine the yoghurt, cucumber, mint and lime.
- Before serving, stir the coriander through the curry, and add a dollop of raita. Warm the roti and serve on the side.