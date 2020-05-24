Warming Fijian Chicken & Potato Curry Recipe

Fijian-Indian style of curries are not too creamy and are a great style of curry to eat with family and friends over the winter period. If you’re looking to try this as a vegetarian option, replace the chicken with extra eggplant. Great accompanied by tasty roti or naan.
CHICKEN AND POTATO CURRY
Serves 4
2 Tbsp oil
2 onions, chopped
6 cloves garlic, crushed
2 Tbsp grated ginger
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 tsp mustard seeds
½ tsp fenugreek seeds
2 Tbsp curry powder
¼ tsp chilli flakes
6-8 chicken thighs, skin removed
8 curry leaves
1 chopped tomato
2 cups water
2 large potatoes, cubed
1 eggplant, cubed
2 Tbsp coriander, to garnish
- Heat the oil to a medium in a large pot. Add onion and garlic then cook for 3 or 4 minutes until soft. Add ginger, cumin, mustard seeds, fenugreek, curry and chilli. Stir until fragrant - about 2 minutes. Add the chicken, curry leaves, tomato, water, potatoes and aubergine.
- Bring to a simmer.
- Cook for 30-40 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables soft.
- Garnish with chopped coriander and serve with homemade roti.