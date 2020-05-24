Food & Drink

Warming Fijian Chicken & Potato Curry Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Classic Fijian Chicken and potato curry. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fijian-Indian style of curries are not too creamy and are a great style of curry to eat with family and friends over the winter period. If you’re looking to try this as a vegetarian option, replace the chicken with extra eggplant. Great accompanied by tasty roti or naan.

CHICKEN AND POTATO CURRY

Serves 4

2 Tbsp oil

2 onions, chopped

6 cloves garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp grated ginger

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp fenugreek seeds

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

2 Tbsp curry powder

¼ tsp chilli flakes

6-8 chicken thighs, skin removed

8 curry leaves

1 chopped tomato

2 cups water

2 large potatoes, cubed

1 eggplant, cubed

2 Tbsp coriander, to garnish

  1. Heat the oil to a medium in a large pot. Add onion and garlic then cook for 3 or 4 minutes until soft. Add ginger, cumin, mustard seeds, fenugreek, curry and chilli. Stir until fragrant - about 2 minutes. Add the chicken, curry leaves, tomato, water, potatoes and aubergine.
  2. Bring to a simmer.
  3. Cook for 30-40 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables soft.
  4. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve with homemade roti.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5