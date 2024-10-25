Making the chocolate mould takes some care, but the mousse couldn’t be easier.

These are worth the effort and look so impressive. If you don’t have a square shape, use a round shape to form a chocolate case.

CHOCOLATE BOX WITH TWO-INGREDIENT MOUSSE Makes 4

100g chocolate, for moulds 100g chocolate, for moulds

For the mousse 2 ripe pears, peeled and cored 2 ripe pears, peeled and cored 180g dark chocolate 180g dark chocolate Sliced pear, raspberries, to decorate Sliced pear, raspberries, to decorate Mint leaves Mint leaves





1. Line the base and sides of your chosen box or shape. 4cm x 4cm roughly, or use different sizes.

2. Melt the first measure of chocolate in a bowl over simmering water. Let it cool for a few minutes, then use a teaspoon to line the inside of your vessel. Leave to harden. Carefully remove it from the case and paper.

3. Chop the pears into pieces and cook in a pot with 1 cup water until completely softened. Drain, cool and puree in a blender.

4. Melt the dark chocolate in a bowl over simmering water until smooth. Add to the pear and puree until completely smooth. Pour into a bowl and let it reach room temperature. Spoon into your chocolate boxes and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until hardened.