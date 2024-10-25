Food & Drink

Chocolate Box with Two-Ingredient Mousse Recipe

By Angela Casley
A stunning chocolate box with two-ingredient mousse. Photo / Babiche Martens

Making the chocolate mould takes some care, but the mousse couldn’t be easier.

These are worth the effort and look so impressive. If you don’t have a square shape, use a round shape to form a chocolate case.

CHOCOLATE BOX WITH TWO-INGREDIENT MOUSSE

Makes 4

100g chocolate, for moulds

For the mousse

2 ripe pears, peeled and cored

180g dark chocolate

Sliced pear, raspberries, to decorate

Mint leaves


1. Line the base and sides of your chosen box or shape. 4cm x 4cm roughly, or use different sizes.

2. Melt the first measure of chocolate in a bowl over simmering water. Let it cool for a few minutes, then use a teaspoon to line the inside of your vessel. Leave to harden. Carefully remove it from the case and paper.

3. Chop the pears into pieces and cook in a pot with 1 cup water until completely softened. Drain, cool and puree in a blender.

4. Melt the dark chocolate in a bowl over simmering water until smooth. Add to the pear and puree until completely smooth. Pour into a bowl and let it reach room temperature. Spoon into your chocolate boxes and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until hardened.

5. When ready to serve top with a little fresh fruit.

