Curried Kūmara Soup Recipe

During a cold snap we see the soup pot back on the stove. The latest favourite in our house is this curried kūmara soup which is extra delicious with a dollop of yoghurt on the top.
CURRIED KŪMARA SOUP Serves 4-6
2 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, chopped roughly 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 Tbsp grated ginger 2 Tbsp mild curry powder 500g golden kumara, peeled and cut into chunks 1 litre chicken stock 250ml coconut milk ½ cup Greek yoghurt 1 Tbsp chopped chives
- Into a large pot place the oil and warm through. Add the onion, garlic and ginger cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften slightly. Stir through the curry powder until fragrant.
- Add the kumara and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer for 25 minutes or until the kumara is completely soft. Stir through the coconut milk for the last few minutes.
- Blend until smooth. Reheat before serving with a dollop of yoghurt and fresh chives.