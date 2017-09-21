Food & Drink

Curried Kūmara Soup Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Curried kumara soup is a creamy and warming meal, served with a dollop of yoghurt and crusty bread. Picture / Babiche Martens

During a cold snap we see the soup pot back on the stove. The latest favourite in our house is this curried kūmara soup which is extra delicious with a dollop of yoghurt on the top.

CURRIED KŪMARA SOUP

Serves 4-6
2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped roughly

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp grated ginger

2 Tbsp mild curry powder

500g golden kumara, peeled and cut into chunks

1 litre chicken stock

250ml coconut milk

½ cup Greek yoghurt

1 Tbsp chopped chives
  1. Into a large pot place the oil and warm through. Add the onion, garlic and ginger cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften slightly. Stir through the curry powder until fragrant.
  2. Add the kumara and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer for 25 minutes or until the kumara is completely soft. Stir through the coconut milk for the last few minutes.
  3. Blend until smooth. Reheat before serving with a dollop of yoghurt and fresh chives.

