Serve this warming curry with naan, poppadoms and tangy yoghurt.
This recipe is a winner. Use curry powder if that is all you have, or make your own paste for depth and flavour. I have used a store-bought tikka masala curry paste for this recipe. I like this curry served with hot rice.
- Preheat the oven to 160C.
- Heat the oil in a heavy-based oven-proof dish. Add the beef, browning on all sides.
- Add the shallots, garlic, ginger, and curry paste, stirring through. Then add the tomatoes, stock, and brown sugar, bringing to a simmer. Cover and place in the oven for 1 hour.
- Remove and add the potatoes, cutting larger ones in half, with the coconut cream. Return to the oven for another hour until the meat is tender.
- Remove and stir through the coriander.
- Serve with hot rice.