A big dollop of yoghurt or raita is a must atop this rich curry. Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this warming curry with naan, poppadoms and tangy yoghurt.

This recipe is a winner. Use curry powder if that is all you have, or make your own paste for depth and flavour. I have used a store-bought tikka masala curry paste for this recipe. I like this curry served with hot rice.

TIKKA MASALA BEEF & POTATO CURRY RECIPE

Serves 4

2 Tbsp oil

500g rump steak, cut into 2-3cm cubes

6 shallots, peeled

6 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp grated ginger

¼ cup tikka masala curry paste

400g tin tomatoes

1 cup beef stock

2 tsp brown sugar

400g new potatoes

1 cup coconut cream

1 cup roughly chopped coriander

Rice, to serve
  1. Preheat the oven to 160C.
  2. Heat the oil in a heavy-based oven-proof dish. Add the beef, browning on all sides.
  3. Add the shallots, garlic, ginger, and curry paste, stirring through. Then add the tomatoes, stock, and brown sugar, bringing to a simmer. Cover and place in the oven for 1 hour.
  4. Remove and add the potatoes, cutting larger ones in half, with the coconut cream. Return to the oven for another hour until the meat is tender.
  5. Remove and stir through the coriander.
  6. Serve with hot rice.

