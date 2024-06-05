Food & Drink

Boozy Brisket & Mushroom Pie Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Flaky pastry blankets this warming cast-iron pie. Photo / Babiche Martens

This golden centerpiece has a bounty of brisket.

Hot, crispy pastry topping mushrooms and pulled beef — say no more. Use any extra pastry to make shapes for decoration or cook on a separate tray.

BOOZY BRISKET AND MUSHROOM PIE RECIPE

Serves 4

2 Tbsp butter

1 onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic

200g mushrooms, sliced

¼ cup flour

2 Tbsp chopped oregano (or 1 tsp dried)

1 ½ cups beer

1 tsp brown sugar

2 tsp malt vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 cups pulled brisket (see recipe below)

300g puff pastry

To glaze, one whisked egg with 1 tablespoon of water
  1. Preheat an oven to 200C.
  2. Melt the butter in a large frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and continue cooking until softened and their juices are released. Stir through the flour and oregano, cooking for 2 minutes.
  3. Slowly add the beer and cook until thickened. Add the sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper. Stir through the brisket, then sit aside to cool.
  4. Pour the filling into an ovenproof frying pan or pie tin with an approximate 20cm diameter. Dampen the edges so the pastry will stick.
  5. Roll the pastry to fit the top with a little overhang. Brush with egg wash. Bake for 35 minutes or until the pastry is puffed and golden.
BRAISING THE BRISKET

1 Tbsp oil

1.5-2kg piece beef brisket

8 shallots, peeled

8 cloves garlic, peeled

2 cups beef stock or beer

1 tsp each salt and pepper
  1. Preheat the oven to 150C.
  2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan until hot. Sear the beef for 3 or 4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Place in a deep baking dish with the shallots, garlic and stock or beer, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  3. Cover tightly with a lid or foil. Bake for 3 hours, turning once. Continue to cook for 40 minutes to an hour or until a fork pulls the meat apart.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5