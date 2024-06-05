This golden centerpiece has a bounty of brisket.
Hot, crispy pastry topping mushrooms and pulled beef — say no more. Use any extra pastry to make shapes for decoration or cook on a separate tray.
BOOZY BRISKET AND MUSHROOM PIE RECIPE Serves 4
2 Tbsp butter 1 onion, sliced 2 cloves garlic 200g mushrooms, sliced ¼ cup flour 2 Tbsp chopped oregano (or 1 tsp dried) 1 ½ cups beer 1 tsp brown sugar 2 tsp malt vinegar Salt and pepper, to taste 2 cups pulled brisket (see recipe below) 300g puff pastry To glaze, one whisked egg with 1 tablespoon of water
- Preheat an oven to 200C.
- Melt the butter in a large frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and continue cooking until softened and their juices are released. Stir through the flour and oregano, cooking for 2 minutes.
- Slowly add the beer and cook until thickened. Add the sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper. Stir through the brisket, then sit aside to cool.
- Pour the filling into an ovenproof frying pan or pie tin with an approximate 20cm diameter. Dampen the edges so the pastry will stick.
- Roll the pastry to fit the top with a little overhang. Brush with egg wash. Bake for 35 minutes or until the pastry is puffed and golden.
BRAISING THE BRISKET 1 Tbsp oil 1.5-2kg piece beef brisket 8 shallots, peeled 8 cloves garlic, peeled 2 cups beef stock or beer 1 tsp each salt and pepper
- Preheat the oven to 150C.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan until hot. Sear the beef for 3 or 4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Place in a deep baking dish with the shallots, garlic and stock or beer, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Cover tightly with a lid or foil. Bake for 3 hours, turning once. Continue to cook for 40 minutes to an hour or until a fork pulls the meat apart.