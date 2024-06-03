This spice-rubbed braised brisket is worth the wait.
This is an excellent do-a-day-ahead dish. Get the brisket cooked from the recipe below and reheat with the spicy topping. It will melt in your mouth.
SPICY BRISKET RECIPE Serves 4-6
Spices 2 tsp coriander seeds 2 tsp black mustard seeds 2 tsp cumin seeds 2 tsp fennel seeds 1 tsp ground black pepper 1 tsp salt 2 Tbsp olive oil 600-700g cooked brisket (from below)
To serve Winter greens
- Combine all the spices in a bowl. Heat a frying pan medium. Add the spices and toast until fragrant. Grind with a portal and pestle to enhance the flavours. Mix in the oil.
- Place your piece of brisket in a baking dish lined with paper. Rub over all the spices. Add any onions and garlic from the brisket below to the dish without wasting any flavours.
- Preheat the oven to 170C.
- Place into the oven for 30 minutes until tender and hot.
BRAISING THE BRISKET 1 Tbsp oil 1.5-2kg piece beef brisket 8 shallots, peeled 8 cloves garlic, peeled 2 cups beef stock or beer 1 tsp each salt and pepper
- Preheat the oven to 150C.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan until hot. Sear the beef for 3 or 4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Place in a deep baking dish with the shallots, garlic and stock or beer, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Cover tightly with a lid or foil. Bake for 3 hours, turning once. Continue to cook for 40 minutes to an hour or until a fork pulls the meat apart.