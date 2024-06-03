Food & Drink

Spice-Rubbed Braised Brisket Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
This aromatic brisket is complemented by a side of vibrant greens. Photo / Babiche Martens

This spice-rubbed braised brisket is worth the wait.

This is an excellent do-a-day-ahead dish. Get the brisket cooked from the recipe below and reheat with the spicy topping. It will melt in your mouth.

SPICY BRISKET RECIPE

Serves 4-6
Spices

2 tsp coriander seeds

2 tsp black mustard seeds

2 tsp cumin seeds

2 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp salt

2 Tbsp olive oil

600-700g cooked brisket (from below)
To serve

Winter greens
  1. Combine all the spices in a bowl. Heat a frying pan medium. Add the spices and toast until fragrant. Grind with a portal and pestle to enhance the flavours. Mix in the oil.
  2. Place your piece of brisket in a baking dish lined with paper. Rub over all the spices. Add any onions and garlic from the brisket below to the dish without wasting any flavours.
  3. Preheat the oven to 170C.
  4. Place into the oven for 30 minutes until tender and hot.
BRAISING THE BRISKET

1 Tbsp oil

1.5-2kg piece beef brisket

8 shallots, peeled

8 cloves garlic, peeled

2 cups beef stock or beer

1 tsp each salt and pepper
  1. Preheat the oven to 150C.
  2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan until hot. Sear the beef for 3 or 4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Place in a deep baking dish with the shallots, garlic and stock or beer, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  3. Cover tightly with a lid or foil. Bake for 3 hours, turning once. Continue to cook for 40 minutes to an hour or until a fork pulls the meat apart.

