How To Make The Perfect Slow-Cooked Beef Rendang At Home

This looks like a lot of ingredients, but you will probably find half of them in your pantry. If not, it’s a good excuse to buy them and make this recipe again and again. The flavours are even better if made a day before eating.
BEEF RENDANG RECIPE Serves 4-6
Spice mix 2 red chillies, roughly chopped 6 cloves garlic 2cm piece ginger, grated 1 onion, roughly chopped ¼ cup oil Zest of 1 lemon 1 tsp salt
800g rump steak, cut into 4cm pieces 1 cinnamon stick 3 star anise 2 lemongrass stalks, bruised ¼ cup tamarind 2 tsp cardamom 1 cup coconut cream 1 cup beef stock 1 Tbsp brown sugar 4 lime leaves
To serve 3 cups cooked rice 6 flatbreads ¼ cup coriander ¼ cup toasted coconut
- Preheat the oven to 160C.
- Place the chillies (with the seeds), garlic, ginger, onion, oil, lemon and salt in a food processor, blitzing until it forms a paste.
- Heat a heavy-based ovenproof casserole dish to medium heat and add the spice mix, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until the aromas are flowing. Remove and set aside while you brown the meat.
- In the same pot brown the meat in batches until golden. Add a little extra oil if needed.
- Return all the meat and spice to the pot along with the cinnamon stick, star anise, lemongrass, tamarind, cardamom, coconut cream, stock, sugar and lime leaves.
- Give it all a good stir, bringing it to a simmer. Cover and place in the oven for 2½ hours. Check once or twice to ensure there is enough liquid. Remove and season. Serve with hot rice and heated flatbread. Garnish with chopped coriander and sprinkle with coconut.