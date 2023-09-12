Food & Drink

How To Make The Perfect Slow-Cooked Beef Rendang At Home

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Serve this well-spiced dish with flatbread, rice and a sprinkling of toasted coconut. Photo / Babiche Martens

This looks like a lot of ingredients, but you will probably find half of them in your pantry. If not, it’s a good excuse to buy them and make this recipe again and again. The flavours are even better if made a day before eating.

BEEF RENDANG RECIPE

Serves 4-6
Spice mix

2 red chillies, roughly chopped

6 cloves garlic

2cm piece ginger, grated

1 onion, roughly chopped

¼ cup oil

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp salt
800g rump steak, cut into 4cm pieces

1 cinnamon stick

3 star anise

2 lemongrass stalks, bruised

¼ cup tamarind

2 tsp cardamom

1 cup coconut cream

1 cup beef stock

1 Tbsp brown sugar

4 lime leaves
To serve

3 cups cooked rice

6 flatbreads

¼ cup coriander

¼ cup toasted coconut
  1. Preheat the oven to 160C.
  2. Place the chillies (with the seeds), garlic, ginger, onion, oil, lemon and salt in a food processor, blitzing until it forms a paste.
  3. Heat a heavy-based ovenproof casserole dish to medium heat and add the spice mix, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until the aromas are flowing. Remove and set aside while you brown the meat.
  4. In the same pot brown the meat in batches until golden. Add a little extra oil if needed.
  5. Return all the meat and spice to the pot along with the cinnamon stick, star anise, lemongrass, tamarind, cardamom, coconut cream, stock, sugar and lime leaves.
  6. Give it all a good stir, bringing it to a simmer. Cover and place in the oven for 2½ hours. Check once or twice to ensure there is enough liquid. Remove and season. Serve with hot rice and heated flatbread. Garnish with chopped coriander and sprinkle with coconut.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5