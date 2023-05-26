Consider This The Only Recipe You’ll Need For Slow-Cooked Short Ribs

I like to make this the day before and refrigerate it overnight. Then you can remove the fat layer from the top before reheating and serving. Try it with crispy cauliflower on the side, and pile atop pappardelle or creamy mash. How can you go wrong?
RED WINE SHORT RIBS RECIPE Serves 4
4 x beef short ribs 1 onion, chopped 2 sticks celery, roughly chopped 4 cloves garlic, crushed 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard 1 cup beef stock 1 cup red wine 3 thyme stalks 1 bunch of baby carrots 2 tsp salt Freshly ground pepper 200g pappardelle
Crispy cauliflower 2 cups cauliflower florets, blanched ½ cup parmesan ½ cup bread crumbs 2 Tbsp melted butter
- Preheat the oven to 160C.
- Heat a large ovenproof casserole dish on the stove. Brown the short ribs on all sides. Remove ribs and drain off any excess fat. Add the onion, celery and garlic, stirring to soften for 3 minutes. Place the short ribs back into the dish. Add the mustard, stock, wine and thyme. Cover and place into the oven for 1 hour. Add the baby carrots, salt and pepper, then put back into the oven for 1 ½ hours or until the meat is tender.
- If not serving immediately, cool and remove any fat before reheating.
- For the cauliflower, spread it on to a baking dish. Combine the parmesan, breadcrumbs and butter, then sprinkle over the cauliflower. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes or until crisp and golden.
- Serve the short ribs with hot pappardelle and crispy cauliflower. Spoon over the vegetables and juices.