This is a favourite recipe of mine for summer barbecues. Racks of lamb are so quick to prepare and cook, but they never fail to impress. I like to leave some of the fat on as it adds to the succulent flavour. Keep the fennel fresh and green before cooking by placing it into a bowl of water with a squeeze of lemon juice.
- Heat a barbecue hot plate to a low heat. Place the oil into a frying pan or barbecue-safe dish and bring the heat up to medium. Add the onion, garlic and fennel, tossing them together on the barbecue for 5 minutes. Cover with tinfoil or close the lid, cooking slowly for 30 minutes until squishy and completely soft. Remove from the heat.
- In a bowl, combine the fennel seeds, molasses and vinegar. Spread half over the racks of lamb. Season with salt and pepper.
- Heat the barbecue to medium heat. Cook the lamb racks for 20 minutes in total, or until done to your liking, turning once or twice during cooking. Remove and rest for 10 minutes.
- Before serving, smother over the remaining molasses mixture. Add the pomegranate seeds to the fennel and serve extra on the side. Slice the lamb racks and place on top of the fennel.