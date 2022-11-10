Courgettes, Truffle Oil & Parmesan Make For A Rich, No-Fuss Pasta

This pasta dish uses fresh simple ingredients to make a quick, delicious, no-fuss meal. Whatever shape pasta you have will suffice. A good Italian parmesan is worth its weight in gold for such a simple dish.

TRUFFLE, PARMESAN AND COURGETTE PASTA RECIPE

Serves 4

300g pasta

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 medium courgettes, peeled in ribbons

Salt and freshly ground pepper

½ cup Italian parsley, roughly chopped

1-2 Tbsp truffle oil

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

1 cup grated parmesan

1. Cook the pasta as per packet instructions.

2. In a large frying pan warm the olive oil and butter. Cook the garlic for 2 minutes. Add the courgettes, cooking until lightly coloured and softened. Season with salt and pepper and stir through half the Italian parsley.

3. Add the drained pasta, truffle oil and half the toasted pine nuts, stirring gently to combine.