Sardines are so underrated. Not only do I love them baked on top of crispy potato rosti, but also mashed into a cheese toastie or, as I have done here, folded through chilli linguine.
SARDINE LINGUINE RECIPE
Serves 2
¼ cup olive oil 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 medium onion, diced small 1 cup grated pumpkin 1 green chilli, chopped small 2 Tbsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp lemon juice ¼ cup thyme leaves 100g sardines, roughly cut Freshly ground pepper, to taste 200g linguine Squeeze of lemon, to serve Sardines for garnish, optional
- Warm the oil in a frying pan. Add the garlic and onion, cooking slowly for 10 minutes until starting to caramelise and get some colour. Add the pumpkin and chilli, cooking for a few minutes to soften.
- Stir through the zest, juice, thyme leaves and sardines. Season with pepper.
- Cook the linguine as per packet instructions. Drain and fold through the sardine mixture.
- Serve hot with a squeeze of lemon and some extra sardines and thyme leaves.