A Spicy, Salty Pumpkin & Sardine Linguine

By Angela Casley
Sardines are so underrated. Not only do I love them baked on top of crispy potato rosti, but also mashed into a cheese toastie or, as I have done here, folded through chilli linguine.

SARDINE LINGUINE RECIPE

Serves 2

¼ cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 medium onion, diced small

1 cup grated pumpkin

1 green chilli, chopped small

2 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup thyme leaves

100g sardines, roughly cut

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

200g linguine

Squeeze of lemon, to serve

Sardines for garnish, optional
  1. Warm the oil in a frying pan. Add the garlic and onion, cooking slowly for 10 minutes until starting to caramelise and get some colour. Add the pumpkin and chilli, cooking for a few minutes to soften.
  2. Stir through the zest, juice, thyme leaves and sardines. Season with pepper.
  3. Cook the linguine as per packet instructions. Drain and fold through the sardine mixture.
  4. Serve hot with a squeeze of lemon and some extra sardines and thyme leaves.

