Pea & Spinach Pasta

By Angela Casley
Viva
Enjoy this simple pasta dish for dinner with a side salad and some grated parmesan. Photo / Babiche Martens

Nothing says autumn like fresh vibrant greens. This is a real crowd-pleaser.

PEA AND SPINACH PASTA RECIPE

Serves 4

400g pasta of your choice

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 spring onions, chopped roughly

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 cups frozen peas

100g spinach leaves

1 cup basil leaves

1 cup mint leaves

1 lemon, zested

1 cup parmesan, shaved
  1. Cook the pasta as per the packet instructions.
  2. While the pasta cooks, heat the oil in a large pan. Add the spring onions and garlic, cooking for 3 minutes. Add the peas, stirring through until they thaw. Add the spinach, basil, mint and zest, cooking until wilted. Add 1 cup of liquid from the pasta. With a stick blender whizz the sauce until nearly smooth.
  3. Drain the pasta, then add to the sauce with half the parmesan. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Serve hot with the remaining parmesan.

