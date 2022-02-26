Nothing says autumn like fresh vibrant greens. This is a real crowd-pleaser.
PEA AND SPINACH PASTA RECIPE
Serves 4
400g pasta of your choice 2 Tbsp olive oil 4 spring onions, chopped roughly 3 cloves garlic, crushed 2 cups frozen peas 100g spinach leaves 1 cup basil leaves 1 cup mint leaves 1 lemon, zested 1 cup parmesan, shaved
- Cook the pasta as per the packet instructions.
- While the pasta cooks, heat the oil in a large pan. Add the spring onions and garlic, cooking for 3 minutes. Add the peas, stirring through until they thaw. Add the spinach, basil, mint and zest, cooking until wilted. Add 1 cup of liquid from the pasta. With a stick blender whizz the sauce until nearly smooth.
- Drain the pasta, then add to the sauce with half the parmesan. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve hot with the remaining parmesan.