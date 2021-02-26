Food & Drink

Roasted Tomato Pasta With Cashews Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Top this great pasta dish with cashews and a few basil leaves. Photo / Babiche Martens

Make the most of fresh tomatoes while they are in their prime. Gently roasting them brings out the sweetness, making a simple sauce sing. Any tomatoes will work. Chop bigger ones into quarters and they will all cook around the same time.

ROASTED TOMATO PASTA WITH CASHEWS

Serves 4
2 cups small tomatoes

1 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper, to season
Sauce

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

200g sliced mushrooms

500ml passata

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 cup basil leaves

300g buckwheat spirals

½ cup toasted cashew nuts, roughly chopped
  1. Preheat an oven to 160C.
  2. Place the tomatoes in a roasting dish with the olive oil, salt and pepper, then roast for 40 minutes. Remove.
  3. To make the sauce, heat the oil in a medium-sized pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking to soften. Add the mushrooms, cooking them down for 4 or 5 minutes.
  4. Stir through the passata, balsamic vinegar and basil leaves, cooking for 10 minutes until thickened. Gently stir through the roasted tomatoes.
  5. Cook the buckwheat pasta as per packet instructions.
  6. To serve, stir the sauce through the pasta, then top with toasted cashews and a few extra basil leaves.

