Roasted Tomato Pasta With Cashews Recipe

Make the most of fresh tomatoes while they are in their prime. Gently roasting them brings out the sweetness, making a simple sauce sing. Any tomatoes will work. Chop bigger ones into quarters and they will all cook around the same time.
ROASTED TOMATO PASTA WITH CASHEWS Serves 4
2 cups small tomatoes 1 Tbsp olive oil Salt and pepper, to season
Sauce 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed 200g sliced mushrooms 500ml passata 1 tsp balsamic vinegar 1 cup basil leaves 300g buckwheat spirals ½ cup toasted cashew nuts, roughly chopped
- Preheat an oven to 160C.
- Place the tomatoes in a roasting dish with the olive oil, salt and pepper, then roast for 40 minutes. Remove.
- To make the sauce, heat the oil in a medium-sized pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking to soften. Add the mushrooms, cooking them down for 4 or 5 minutes.
- Stir through the passata, balsamic vinegar and basil leaves, cooking for 10 minutes until thickened. Gently stir through the roasted tomatoes.
- Cook the buckwheat pasta as per packet instructions.
- To serve, stir the sauce through the pasta, then top with toasted cashews and a few extra basil leaves.