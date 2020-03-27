The eggplant is squishy and flavoursome when cooked slowly. This dish is so simple to prepare; it’s is all about using the freshest ingredients you can find. Stock up on a good olive oil and parmesan for dishes like this.
GNOCCHI WITH EGGPLANT, SQUASHED TOMATOES & PARMESAN RECIPE
Serves 2
¼ cup olive oil 1 eggplant, cut into 2cm pieces 4 cloves garlic, crushed 1 red onion, chopped finely 400g cherry tomatoes 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar 400g packet premade gnocchi ½ cup parmesan cheese 1 cup basil leaves
- In a frying pan, warm the oil. Add the eggplant, cooking slowing for about 15 minutes, turning occasionally until softened. Add the garlic and red onion cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Add the tomatoes still on a low heat, cooking for 10 minutes to soften. Add the balsamic, season with salt and pepper.
- Cook the gnocchi as per packet instructions. Drain and add to the tomato mixture, tossing well to combine.
- Serve warm with a garnish of parmesan and basil leaves.