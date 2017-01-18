Petite Kitchen’s Recipe For Ricotta Gnocchi in Lemony Butter Sauce

Everything tastes better with butter — even the smallest addition has the ability to make a dish truly sing. In this simple, summery recipe, ricotta and herb gnocchi is simmered until tender, tossed in a lemony butter sauce, and then finished with a small handful of finely chopped Italian parsley. Easy to prepare, this delightful meal looks as vibrant as it tastes.
- In a large bowl, combine the ricotta, parmesan, egg yolks, herbs, nutmeg and salt. Mix in the flour gradually, until a soft dough forms, be careful not to over mix.
- Using a floured surface, divide the dough in to fist size pieces, and roll in to 2cm thick strings. Slice each string in to 2cm pieces, and dust with a little extra flour.
- Place in the fridge to chill for about 20 minutes or so, before cooking.
- Heat the butter in a pan, until slightly fragrant and golden. Add the lemon juice, parsley, and season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Swirl until combined, and then set aside.
- To cook the gnocchi, simply cook in boiling salted water, until they rise to the top. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the gnocchi in to the sauce, ladle in to shallow bowls, and serve immediately. Sprinkle with a little extra parsley if you like.