Make the most of your mandarins with this heavenly pound loaf.

There is an abundance of beautiful mandarins in stores and on trees at the moment. Their zest is packed with flavour, and they are super-juicy. Buttermilk adds a lightness to this recipe but you can also use milk, or add 2 teaspoons of lemon juice to ½ cup of milk to make your own buttermilk.

MANDARIN POUND LOAF RECIPE Serves 8

125g butter 125g butter ½ cup caster sugar ½ cup caster sugar 2 eggs 2 eggs 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp vanilla Zest of 4 mandarins Zest of 4 mandarins ¼ cup mandarin juice ¼ cup mandarin juice 1 ½ cups flour 1 ½ cups flour ½ tsp baking powder ½ tsp baking powder ¼ tsp baking soda ¼ tsp baking soda ½ cup milk or buttermilk ½ cup milk or buttermilk

Syrup ¼ cup mandarin juice ¼ cup mandarin juice ¼ cup caster sugar ¼ cup caster sugar

Drizzle icing ½ cup icing sugar ½ cup icing sugar Zest of 1 mandarin Zest of 1 mandarin 1 Tbsp melted butter 1 Tbsp melted butter

Preheat the oven to 170C. Line the base of a loaf tin with baking paper. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, then the vanilla and zest and juice. Add in the flour, baking powder, soda and milk or buttermilk, stirring until smooth. Pour into the loaf tin, smoothing the top. Bake for 1 hour until a skewer comes out clean. For the syrup, in a small pot, combine the mandarin juice and sugar to a simmer until the sugar has dissolved. Spoon over the loaf while in the tin. Add the icing sugar and zest to the butter to make the drizzle icing. If needed, add a little extra mandarin juice. Drizzle the cake and serve.

