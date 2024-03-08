If you’ve found yourself with too many plums at peak season, turn to this easy plum cake recipe.

You can eat this cake for breakfast. Or with a cuppa later in the day! It is delicious, fruity and not too sweet. A good dollop of yoghurt creates additional creaminess, as does a decadent vanilla icecream (if you’re serving the dish for dessert).

GERMAN PLUM CAKE RECIPE Serves 8-10

1 cup flour 1 cup flour 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking powder Pinch salt Pinch salt ½ cup caster sugar ½ cup caster sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp vanilla 100g softened butter 100g softened butter 2 eggs 2 eggs 6-8 plums, cut into wedges 6-8 plums, cut into wedges

Topping 1 cup flour 1 cup flour ½ cup caster sugar ½ cup caster sugar ½ tsp ground ginger ½ tsp ground ginger 100g softened butter 100g softened butter

Preheat the oven to 175C. Line a 22cm tin with baking paper. In a large bowl, place the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, vanilla, butter, and eggs. Mix until the batter is formed. Spoon into the base of the tin. Top with the plums. For the topping, combine the flour, sugar, ginger and butter, mixing to form a soft dough. Dot it over the plums. Place into the centre of the oven for 45 minutes or until a skewer comes out just clean. Allow to cool for 20 minutes before removing from the tin. Enjoy with yoghurt or icecream.

More cake recipes

From sponge cake to banana cake.

Coconut sponge cake with plums and cream. This easy-to-make cake drips — figuratively and literally — with flavour.

Plum and lemon ring cake. Surprise friends and family with this delicious morning tea treat. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Pineapple upside-down cake. A good dollop of cream on the side finishes off this wickedly sticky cake.

Orange, ricotta and fennel cake. We love serving this handsome, syrupy cake with a few spoonfuls of yoghurt.