This simple plum tart can be either sweet or savoury. Take your pick.

Sweet or savoury? This simple-to-construct tart nails both. Though the plums are particularly delightful in summer, you could also swap them for seasonal fare later in the year. Try figs in autumn, then in winter try pears. The final drizzle of honey is a must, complementing the goat’s cheese and thyme.

PLUM AND GOAT’S CHEESE FILO RECIPE Serves 4-6

4 plum, stones removed 4 plum, stones removed 7 sheets filo pastry 7 sheets filo pastry 25g butter, melted 25g butter, melted 100g soft goat’s cheese 100g soft goat’s cheese 1 Tbsp fresh thyme 1 Tbsp fresh thyme 3 eggs, whisked 3 eggs, whisked 125ml cream 125ml cream 2 Tbsp runny honey, to drizzle 2 Tbsp runny honey, to drizzle

Preheat the oven to 180C. Lightly butter the base of a 20 x 10cm tin. Lie a piece of filo on the clean bench. Brush with butter them fold like a fan in 2cm folds. Place it into the tin on one side with the folds sticking up. Repeat with the remaining pastry. Slice the plums and dot them into the folds of the pastry the skin up. Do the same with the goat’s cheese. Combine the eggs and cream. Pour gently over the pastry. Bake for 25 minutes until crispy and golden. Once removed from the oven, let it rest for a few minutes. Then slice and serve with a good drizzle of honey.

More plum recipes

Cakes, galettes and more.

Plum and almond galette. Sweet juicy plums are the stars of this rustic French dessert.

Plum frangipane tart. Fresh plums find a home in this scrumptious frangipane tart.

Plum tarte tatin. This nostalgic plum tarte tatin recipe is straight from the pages of a family cookbook. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Peach and plum bran muffins. Sticky and delicious, you can make these muffins with whatever fruit you have.